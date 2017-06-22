  1. Property news

RIBA best buildings of the year 2017:"exemplary" west London housing estate wins a top architectural award

The RIBA national award winners are revealed today, and two London social housing projects have been recognised for 'bringing thoughtful and community based affordable housing to the capital'.

Click to follow
H&P

London's award-winning social housing estates

London's award-winning social housing estates

  • 1/10 Silchester Estate

    Location: Notting Hill, west London

    Architect: Haworth Tompkins

    Building type: Housing development - social

    Philip Vile

  • 2/10 Silchester Estate

    The brief was to create a development of 112 new homes; new community spaces and retail facilities; integrate an existing twenty-storey tower and provide private and communal amenity space and landscaped public realm.

    Philip Vile

  • 3/10 Silchester Estate

    A new triangular urban block wraps around a communal garden with perimeter edges reinforcing the character of the traditional residential street patterns with active frontages, animating corners with community spaces and commercial uses.

    Philip Vile

  • 4/10 Silchester Estate

    Situated at the edge of the existing Silchester Estate, adjacent to Latimer Road Tube Station, all the new residential units have been designed to be dual aspect and the project is 'tenure blind'.

    Philip Vile

  • 5/10 Silchester Estate

    Awards won:

    RIBA Regional Award

    Regional Award Short List

    London West

    Philip Vile

  • 6/10 Dujardin Mews

    Location: Ponders End, north London

    Architect: Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington

    Building type: Housing development – social

    Mark Hadden

  • 7/10 Dujardin Mews

    Dujardin Mews is the first council-led social housing delivered by the local borough of Enfield in 40 years.

    Emanuelis Stasaitis

  • 8/10 Dujardin Mews

    The housing is laid out as a new street connecting existing pedestrian flows and paving the way for new connections.

    Mark Hadden

  • 9/10 Dujardin Mews

    The slim site provoked the rotation of houses on one side of the street so that they are wide and shallow. This produced an interesting house type and benefits the form and massing of the street through providing variation and a new rhythm.

    Mark Hadden

  • 10/10 Dujardin Mews

    Awards won:

    RIBA Regional Award

    Regional Award Short List

    London North

    Jury Report:

    Sustainability Award

    Client Award

    Mark Hadden

An “exemplary” west London housing estate has won one of the top awards in architecture.

The Silchester Estate in North Kensington was one of 49 projects across the UK to be recognised by the Royal Institute of British Architects as among the best new buildings of the year.

Work on the 112 new homes - 45 for social rent, 39 for shared ownership and 28 for private sale - as well as community and retail spaces was completed last year. 

It was commissioned by housing association Peabody in partnership with Kensington & Chelsea council, which has faced ferocious criticism for its housing policy following the fire disaster at Grenfell Tower that left at least 79 dead.

Silchester Estate, designed by Gospel Oak based architects Haworth Tompkins, was one of two social housing projects to be praised by RIBA. The other was Dujardin Mews in Ponders End in north London, the first council-led social housing in Enfield for 40 years.

  • Read more

Battersea Power Station slashes hundreds of affordable homes from plan

​RIBA president Jane Duncan said: “The lack of high quality new housing is a huge issue in the UK so I am particularly pleased to see great examples of well designed, sustainable new homes amongst our award winners.

“In London, Silchester and Ponders End are both great examples of estate regeneration bringing thoughtful and community based affordable housing to the capital.

“Sadly though, these projects are exceptions. We all deserve a well-designed, affordable home, wherever we live in the country. I encourage other local authorities, developers and clients to look at these projects as exemplars.”

Read more

All the new homes at the Silchester Estate have been designed to be “dual aspect” to increase the levels of light and the estate is “tenure blind” — meaning social affordable properties and those sold to private buyers are mixed in together with little or no difference in appearance.

RIBA judges said: “The brick facades are expressive and skilfully detailed and the new building successfully engages with the existing tower, wrapping it at ground level and providing a new face to the street.”

Other notable winners include Brighton’s British Airways i360 — the world’s first vertical pier and tallest moving observation tower, while the extension to the Tate Modern on London’s Bankside, known as Switch House, was praised or its free rooftop gallery offering a near-panoramic view of the capital.

 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments