Where to rent in London in 2017:Tube map charting average rental costs and journey times reveals Mile End as the best-value spot for fast commutes

New Tube map displays the average rent for a one-bedroom flat near each station along the Underground, revealing Londoners pay £6.60 for each minute shaved off journey times.

Renters looking for homes on a budget throughout the capital - without having to sacrifice good Tube links - should consider east London's Mile End, according to a new report that compares rents and journey times.

At £215 a week, average rents in the area are some of the cheapest for a one-bedroom flat in travel Zone 2. Plus it's well located for City commutes as it's only a five-minute train ride on the Central line to Liverpool Street and a 21-minute journey to Kings Cross via the Hammersmith & City line.

The report by Totallymoney.com reveals that Londoners are paying an average of £6.60 for each minute shaved off their journey time.

They have recreated the Tube map to display the average rent for a one-bedroom flat near each station along with the travel times to the most expensive central locations for each line.

In many parts of London, it's tough to find the balance of more affordable rents with cheaper commutes. This report reveals a few undervalued stations that are closer to the city centre than you might think.

CLICK TO SEE FULL MAP:

tuberentingmaptotallymoneycrop-0.jpg
Weekly rent vs journey time: where to look to find the cheapest rents* for your commute (TotallyMoney.com)*average costs for a one-bedroom flat near each Tube station

Rents in Seven Sisters average £224 and are even cheaper (£205 on average) one stop away in Tottenham Hale

Change is in the pipeline for Tottenham Hale, with one of London’s largest regeneration schemes set to bring 5,000 new homes by 2025.

Plus, both stations are in Zone 3 on the Victoria line, no more than 13 minutes from Kings Cross and 20 minutes from Oxford Circus. 

In the north-west of London, Preston Road, Northwick Park, Eastcote and Harrow-on-the-Hill on the Metropolitan line also offer quick commutes coupled with better value, with rental prices averaging from £188 a week.

Meanwhile, Fairlop in Essex offers some of the cheapest rents on the Tube network at £129 a week. It's on the loop at the east end of the Central line in Zone 4, so you may just get a seat, too...

THE CHEAPEST RENTS ON EACH LINE:

Underground Line Station Weekly rent
Central Fairlop £129
District Dagenham East £119
Victoria Tottenham Hale £205
Piccadilly Eastcote £188
Jubilee Kingsbury £260
Hammersmith & City Upton Park £176
Circle Shepherd's Bush Market £326
Metropolitan Eastcote £188
Norhern Edgware £214
Bakerloo Stonebridge Park £233

