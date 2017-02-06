When the Government announced way back in the summer of 2015 that it planned to remove mortgage interest tax relief for landlords from April this year and replace it with a more-miserly tax credit, I had a vague notion it would mean I'd have to pay quite a lot more tax. But 2017 seemed such a long way off that I thought I had plenty of time to come up with a plan to keep my rental business viable.

However, when I finally got round to filing my tax return for 2016 last week, it hit me that it's just two months until the new, more draconian tax regime kicks in — and I still don't know my best course of action.

The way I see it, there are three options for landlords to reduce the impact of the loss of mortgage interest tax relief. In theory, we can increase our rents, transfer our properties into limited companies, or switch to offering holiday lets.

Oddly, both limited companies and holiday rentals get to keep tax relief on mortgage interest payments. However, I don't think any of these options will work for me.

Personally, I don't think increasing rents is realistic because they're already pretty high in London, and tenants struggle as it is.

If I incorporate my properties, I will have to pay stamp duty on the "purchase" and capital gains tax on the "sale", because I will be transferring their ownership to a new entity. This will land me with a bill in excess of £150,000 and there's no way I can raise that kind of money. Plus, it's probably more than I would save.

I had briefly considered turning at least one of my properties into a holiday rental as it's in a popular part of London with great transport links into the centre. However, this option would be difficult, not least because it would be, er… illegal.

Under the Greater London Council Act of 1973, landlords in the capital can only offer holiday lets for a maximum of 90 days in any 12-month period. Any longer and we have to apply for planning permission.

I contacted several London boroughs to find out how likely they would be to grant landlords such permission and the few who responded to my query said: "Not very likely at all."

Most London boroughs have a shortage of homes, so naturally none of them wants to see residential properties turned into accommodation for tourists. One told me that "permission might be granted in certain circumstances, but it is rare".

Kensington & Chelsea said it would "resist the provision of holiday lets … where it involves the loss of permanent residential accommodation".

One council said it would be hard for it to enforce the law because unless someone grasses on a landlord, a local authority would find it very difficult to prove what they were up to. Nevertheless, I wouldn't want to run the risk, given that there is the possibility of a £20,000 fine if caught.

Also, Airbnb, one of the most popular websites to advertise holiday lets, has decided to automatically block Londoners from taking bookings for entire properties for more than 90 days in a year to make sure they don't fall foul of the law. So it looks like I am going to have to pay the extra tax after all, which is fine while mortgage interest rates are low, but if and when they rise, I will probably just have to sell — or reluctantly put up the rents.

