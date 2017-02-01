Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's Fifty Shades Darker theme "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" sees them trash a hotel room at the five-star St Pancras Renaissance in London's Kings Cross.

While this plush and iconic London hotel can cost up to £3,000 for a one-night stay, you can still get a taste of the A-list lifestyle nearby.

A one-bedroom 'apartment in an apartment' on the fourth floor of the historic clock tower above St Pancras station is available to rent for short or long-term letting at a rate of £150 per night on Airbnb.

The clock tower room on the fifth floor proves popular for show-stopping parties and corporate events thanks to its impressively high ceiling, with circus artists often booked to perform in the space. Guests are welcome to spend time in this room when it is vacant.

Impressive: the clock tower room's high ceilings make it a popular party venue

The suite includes a private living area, small kitchen and dining area and its own bathroom and shower, and the owner also rents out the main master bedroom when he is not using it.

The apartment in an apartment: The guest suite is private and has its own kitchen

The striking gothic building was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott in 1868 to resemble an Italian bell tower. However, it has never held bells and the clock has never rung.

Many of London's main sights are within walking distance, from the British Library next door to the British Museum and the West End just 20 minutes away.

To book the St Pancras clock tower, see its Airbnb listing here.