One for 50 Shades Darker fans:St Pancras Clock Tower hideaway next to Taylor and Zayn's 'I Don’t Wanna Live Forever' music video shoot location

The 'apartment within an apartment' is a private guest suite above St Pancras station, near to where Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik shot their latest music video...

  • 1/7 Stunningly high ceilings

    The Clock Tower as seen from the top of the 12-metre high room on the fifth floor. Guests are welcome to use this room when it is not being used for events or parties.

  • 2/7 The clock tower

    This striking Gothic building was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott in 1868 to resemble an Italian bell tower. However, it has never held bells and the clock has never rung. Still, it makes a lovely, memorable place to stay when visiting London.

  • 3/7 The entrance hall

    The entrance hall of the clock tower apartment, which guests will share with either the owner or other guests before entering the private suite.

  • 4/7

    There is a piano, Antropovarius chairs by FA Porsche and contemporary photography in the clock tower room, which has views over King's Cross.

  • 5/7 The kitchen

    The guest suite has a smart and modern self-contained kitchen and a bookcase stacked full of books to enjoy after a busy day sightseeing.

  • 6/7 The bedroom

    The guest suite comes complete with a double bed and is decorated in calming neutral colours. It has its own sitting area with a television, and space to accommodate extra guests.

  • 7/7 Floor plan

    The floor plan showing the apartment's unusual layout. The guest suite is entirely private with its own living area but the master bedroom is sometimes also rented out.

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's Fifty Shades Darker theme "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" sees them trash a hotel room at the five-star St Pancras Renaissance in London's Kings Cross. 

While this plush and iconic London hotel can cost up to £3,000 for a one-night stay, you can still get a taste of the A-list lifestyle nearby.

A one-bedroom 'apartment in an apartment' on the fourth floor of the historic clock tower above St Pancras station is available to rent for short or long-term letting at a rate of £150 per night on Airbnb.

The clock tower room on the fifth floor proves popular for show-stopping parties and corporate events thanks to its impressively high ceiling, with circus artists often booked to perform in the space. Guests are welcome to spend time in this room when it is vacant. 

Impressive: the clock tower room's high ceilings make it a popular party venue

The suite includes a private living area, small kitchen and dining area and its own bathroom and shower, and the owner also rents out the main master bedroom when he is not using it.

The apartment in an apartment: The guest suite is private and has its own kitchen

The striking gothic building was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott in 1868 to resemble an Italian bell tower. However, it has never held bells and the clock has never rung. 

Many of London's main sights are within walking distance, from the British Library next door to the British Museum and the West End just 20 minutes away. 

To book the St Pancras clock tower, see its Airbnb listing here.


