Shepherd’s Bush is a popular Zone 2 choice for west London renters looking for a convenient commute: 12 minutes to Oxford Circus, 15 minutes to Holborn and 25 minutes to Liverpool Street.

It also has that other crucial renter requirement, an excellent social scene. After all, you may not be able to afford a deposit to buy a home, but you can still have some fun while renting, so location is key.

There’s a raucous party scene, thanks in part to the area’s historic association with young Aussies – underground toilet club Ginglik may have closed, but there are still gigs at the Shepherds Bush Empire and plays at the Bush theatre, while the area’s no-frills Middle Eastern canteens won’t break the bank,

Recent research from Spareroom.co.uk found that the average price of a room to rent in London is £748 per month.

£1,300 per month: a one-bedroom flat near Shepherd's Bush Tube station

Couples can find a one-bedroom flat for well under £1,500 per month (or £750 each) close to the Tube and Westfield shopping centre, with a separate kitchen and lounge.

For sharers, a three double-bedroom flat split over two levels of a Victorian conversion will cost just under £750 per room per month and has a modern bathroom and large living room.

Heading slightly further out, Acton, a formerly unloved industrial area is on the up and has three stations on the Central line: West Acton, North Acton and East Acton.

Oxford Circus is 22 minutes from West Acton, 19 minutes from North Acton and just 17 minutes from East Acton.

The forthcoming Crossrail link at Acton mainline station has given the area a big boost with a new leisure centre in the shabby town centre and a new Curzon cinema going in the old library. Away from the town centre, Churchfield Road has become the spot for independent shops and cafés.

£1,500 per month: this two double bedroom flat near East Acton station

Renters with £1,500 a month to spare can pick up something like this two double bedroom flat in a gated development complete with concierge, and a 10-minute walk from East Acton station.

However, if three of you can spare £667 a month each, you can have this three-bedroom apartment set in a development in the middle of enormous communal gardens and just five minutes walk from West Acton station.

Further out, Ealing in Zone 3, 29 minutes from Holborn, is undergoing a makeover thanks to the forthcoming Crossrail station – but renters aren’t there for future house price rises, they’re there for the outside space.

For £1,450 per month, or £725 per person, a couple could rent this pretty one-bedroom cottage, a few minutes' walk from Ealing Broadway station.

32 minutes to Oxford Circus: this three-bedroom Ealing flat with pool and tennis courts for £2,095 per month (Rightmove)

For sharers, there's this recently refurbished three-bedroom flat in Ealing, set in a development with pool and tennis courts for £2,095 a month – or just under £700 per person. It's 32 minutes to Oxford Circus – double the journey time from Mile End.

Options for going in Ealing are improving, too, with the promise of better transport links seeing new businesses flock to the formerly suburban spot. Charlotte’s W5 has been awarded a “bib gourmand” in the new Michelin Guide, while the big chain stores are moving into the high street, meaning renters won’t need to trek back into town at the weekend.