As young London renters continue the struggle to find homes they can afford, housing minister Gavin Barwell promises the imminent release of his much-delayed White Paper aimed at boosting the supply of private rental homes and improving choice for the capital’s tenants by encouraging investment in build-to-rent. London Mayor Sadiq Khan also recently pledged his support for the sector.

London accounts for half of the 60,000 build-to-rent homes under construction or in the pipeline across Britain, but this serves only a fraction of the expected demand from two million renters in the capital.

At the same time, the supply of conventional rental homes by small-scale landlords has been hit by strict new laws on buy-to-let mortgage lending.

From £1,375 a month: flats with one, two or three bedrooms at Rehearsal Rooms in North Acton

Get in on Crossrail's act: North Acton

One of the UK’s largest build-to-rent groups is M&G Real Estate, which has committed £600 million since 2013 and has 2,200 rental homes under way or planned, many of them in London.

Alex Greaves, M&G’s head of residential investment, says the group is in it for the long haul.

M&G completes its latest scheme next month, Rehearsal Rooms, a joint venture with developer HUB in North Acton, an area soon to benefit from Crossrail. On offer will be a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom flats, with rents starting from £1,375 a month. Tenants pay council tax and utilities but no service charge, plus there will be high-speed fibre connectivity and parking will be available.

Named for the area’s historic ties to the BBC, the scheme will have a full-time on-site building manager to deal with maintenance problems and try to create a community, with regular get-togethers for the residents.

Greaves says they are pricing at local levels, and cutting back on expensive extras. “There will be no swimming pools or valet parking and we are not aiming at big-salary earners or investment bankers.”

M&G’s “primary focus” is on 25 to 35 year-olds, but the group’s existing tenants in its other London schemes include everyone from students to downsizers and pensioners.

Hopefully more in line with the expectations of people who want to live real lives rather than flit in and out of pieds-à-terre, the flats offer “ample” storage, with extra space available if required. They come unfurnished or furnished, and bespoke furniture packages are also offered.

M&G offers three-year tenancies but Greaves says tenants prefer to renew annually although the typical length of stay is two-and-a-half years, in line with the national average. He adds: “We look at salaries to see what is affordable, and this is affordable for people earning salaries of £30,000 each upwards. That’s our market.”

Johnny Morris, research director at agent Countrywide, says other build-to-rent specialists who add extra facilities for premium tenants demand 10-20 per cent above the rents charged by smaller buy-to-let landlords, which isn’t much use to Londoners on the average salary of £34,500. Campaign group Generation Rent says this build-to-rent model only helps “a small percentage of lucky renters”.

From £250 a week: an apartment at Berkshire House in Maidenhead, which will be in Crossrail commuter territory

Rent a hotel lifestyle: Maidenhead and Archway

Scott Hammond, managing director of Essential Living, says his company will be moving into commuter territory shortly with the launch of Berkshire House in Maidenhead, also soon to benefit from Crossrail.

Rents will start from £250 a week and include wi-fi, insurance and furniture, although not utility bills, following a change in legislation. “There are no agents’ fees, no service charges and the shared areas are all free to access — important considerations,” he says.

Essential Living designed its first scheme in London, Vantage Point, above Archway Tube station. To encourage community living, a feature of this 17-storey tower is the communal space on the top floors. Rents for the 118 flats start at £375 a week. With a lobby and 24-hour concierge, Vantage Point is run like a hotel.

From £375 a week: flats at Essential Living's Vantage Point, a 17-storey tower built above Archway Tube station in N19

Discount for families: Greenwich

In Greenwich, Essential Living claims its Creekside Wharf will be the UK’s first purpose-built block of family homes for rent, designed by Russell Pedley of Assael Architecture.

Pedley says: “The design was about maximising outside space and providing a range of facilities and amenities that families would typically want in an out-of-town location. Important things such as extra buggy storage will give these family-size apartments more usable space.”

When it completes next year, the 249-home development will also give privately renting local families, chosen by the council, the chance of a home. They will be able to live there at a “significant discount” to market rents.

MD Scott Hammond adds: “Greenwich is the perfect place for families and because we are long-term investors, it’s important to have a range of apartments people can graduate up through. We would hope that someone taking a studio may one day graduate to a three-bed when they have kids. Offering an on-site nursery, play area and extensive green space means they can create a home in the area, which means renting doesn’t have to be transient any longer.”

Creekside Wharf: the Greenwich development will be the UK's first build-to-rent block aimed specifically at families

Buy into a brand: Lewisham

If you are a London professional on an average salary of £44,000, premium brands are available. Backed by Thames Valley Housing Association and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fizzy Living has eight schemes across the capital, with the latest in Lewisham where rents start from £1,315 a month and £1,615 per month for one- and two-bedroom flats respectively.

Compared with the rents on other new-build flats nearby, Harry Downes, Fizzy’s managing director, says “we do charge a bit more … probably less than five per cent.”

Fizzy’s model is popular with 25- to 35-year-old professionals, earning on average £44,000. The Fizzy package includes online portal for residents, free wi-fi, utilities billed separately and an on-site manager to deal with any problems. If required, furniture packs are billed over 40 months before reverting to the resident. On average, tenants live in Fizzy flats for two-and-a-quarter years.

Downes adds: “Our service is very specific and every building is run the same way. People now completely get what we do and how we do it. They hold us to it, and we’re happy to be held to it.”

American digital marketing director Kelly Strodl, 36, and husband William La Gone Jr, 33, moved into Fizzy’s Lewisham development last July after finding it online. They wanted a two-bedroom, unfurnished flat that would accept their dog, Gambit. Happy with Fizzy they signed the lease before leaving the US.

The £1,725 monthly rent includes £50 for Gambit. The bonus, says Strodl, has been a much-used rooftop patio, which they share with other residents. She adds: “I’ve never been able to chat with mates from the building like this before.”