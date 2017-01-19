A rare chance to buy a new home for 20 per cent below market value is available at Royal Arsenal Riverside, a handsome new neighbourhood in up-and-coming Woolwich — and there is no catch.

Discount Market Sale is a lesser-known government-backed initiative that helps first-time buyers overcome the hurdle of having to put down a big deposit and also keeps prices affordable for future buyers.

Unlike shared ownership, a buyer owns the property outright and pays no rent, only the mortgage. But a deed of covenant gives the local council, in this case Greenwich, the right to buy back the property if the buyer chooses to sell.

The owner would receive 80 per cent of the open market value, set by an independent surveyor.

By retaining an interest in the property, the council keeps a stock of affordable homes and can offer the same flat at a relatively cheap price to another needy first timer.

Buyers must already live or work in Greenwich borough and earn no more than £90,000 a year.

Prices start at £320,000 for the flats, which are in a 20-storey waterfront tower beside a new Crossrail station that’s due to open next year. Call 020 8331 7130.