East of Aldwych, law and accountancy firms have replaced the remnants of the old newspaper industry around Fleet Street, creating a market for smart crashpads.

Architecture from medieval to modern gives the area a distinctive character. Traditionally, old professions, guilds and trades flourished here, from journalism to jewellery making.

The Worshipful Company of Wax Chandlers owned 53 Fleet Street for more than a century and before that it was the premises of Georgian map-maker Robert Sayer.

Now it offers five compact flats priced from £585,000. Call 020 7843 9500.