Like Greenwich, Deptford has an historic waterfront. It's where Henry VIII built his royal dockyard and where the famous Tudor ships Mary Rose and Golden Hind berthed.

Samuel Pepys, the 17th-century diarist, was a frequent visitor to Deptford when he worked as clerk to the Navy Board.

It is also where Queen Elizabeth I knighted Francis Drake, and where Tsar Peter the Great of Russia learned the art of shipbuilding in 1698.

Later the royal dockyard was acquired by the East India Company, then the General Steam Navigation Company, which operated passenger and cargo ships to the Mediterranean.

Previously, Deptford and Greenwich were divided by a derelict land buffer called Creekside, but regeneration is forging the two places together.

The Gramercy, at Creek Road, SE10 is a new scheme of flats and townhouses right on the boundary, moments from the Cutty Sark — the metal and wood structure of the restored historic tea clipper inspired the show flat.

Prices start at £630,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. Call 020 3320 8220.

Raw and artistic, Deptford enjoys the youthful, creative vibe of Goldsmiths college, a fast-improving high street, cool cafés and music venues and enviably quick transport connections — just six minutes on the train to London Bridge and a short DLR hop to Docklands.