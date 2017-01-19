Edgy Canning Town in east London languished outside the property market for many years, a rough, working-class district boycotted by courier companies.

Few would have believed that an area best known for boxing clubs and dock workers would one day be home to the highbrow English National Ballet company, which will quit its posh Kensington base next year for a dazzling new campus at London City Island, the latest new Docklands neighbourhood.

London Film School is moving there, too, and this once culture-starved swathe of the capital is also on the route of The Line, a “contemporary art walk” running from the Olympic Park at Stratford to the O2 at Greenwich with outdoor sculptures by the likes of Gary Hume, Eduardo Paolozzi, Antony Gormley and Damien Hirst.

Twelve-acre London City Island sits in a loop of the River Lea as it joins the Thames and has vivid-colour glazed-brick apartment blocks alongside lush gardens.

A footbridge across the water leads to the Tube station. Prices from £440,000. Call CBRE on 020 7519 5900.

Nearby East City Point is a cheaper option, with Help to Buy flats from £320,000. Call 020 7473 1198.