Vyner Street is a new hipster hotspot in east London. The pretty, cobbled street was once an overcrowded Jewish neighbourhood with 572 inhabitants in 125 houses, cleared in the Thirties to allow for small factories which are in turn making way now for fashionable flats, art galleries, craft studios and premises for creative businesses.

Perhaps the real secret of this Bethnal Green hang-out is the street festival that takes place on the first Thursday of each month when all the local galleries spill out on to the street with music, drinks and bargain-priced art during the day and evening.

The canalside district is beginning to rival trendy Columbia Road, Broadway Market and Redchurch Street.

Vyn Yard is the latest arrival in Vyner Street, with 16 industrial-style homes including two-bedroom duplexes, by East End developer Aitch Group.

Apartments have vaulted ceilings, steel beams and brick feature walls, plus iPad control of heating, lighting and audiovisual entertainment.

There's a communal roof garden too. Prices from £465,000. Call 0330 221 1104.