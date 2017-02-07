  1. Property news

New Homes Awards 2017:apply now to be a reader judge and help select this year's best new homes and development projects

Enter now to be a reader judge and help industry experts choose the winners of the Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2017...

Click to follow
H&P

New Homes Awards - last year's winners

New Homes Awards - last year's winners

  • 1/43 Grand Prix winner 2016

    Winner of the prestigious Grand Prix award, after picking up the Best Conversion award by a small-scale developer, Artisan by Dukelease Properties and Rolfe Judd is a scheme of luxury apartments in the heart of Fitzrovia. Scroll right...

  • 2/43 Grand Prix winner 2016

    Thirteen elegant apartments and penthouses were carved from the upper floors of five historic terrace houses, including a painstaking reconstruction in a void created by severe bomb damage during the blitz.

  • 3/43 Home or development of outstanding architectural merit

    A riverside development described as 'a breath of fresh air' by judges.

    Winner: Riverlight in Nine Elms by St James

    SimonWinson

  • 4/43 Home or development of outstanding architectural merit

    A large, iconic development that set the bar high for other developments in the area...

    Highly commended: The Eagle on City Road, by Mount Anvil

    Paul Raftery

  • 5/43 Best Large Development

    Winner: Goodman’s Fields, by Berkeley Homes North East London

    Huw Evans

  • 6/43 Best Large Development

    This development makes good use of its riverside location, creating an attractive environment for residents.

    Highly commended: Fulham Riverside by Barratt London

  • 7/43 Best Small Development

    A well thought out development of three homes.

    Winner: Cozens Place in Haringey, by Unit One Architects

  • 8/43 Best Small Development

    Combining affordable homes, apartments and family houses with a much-needed community centre.

    Highly commended: Clipper Place in Rotherhithe, by Alan Camp Architects, Family Mosaic and Docklands Settlements

  • 9/43 Best Development in the Affordable Homes Sector

    A former car park, now a range of affordable apartments near Wembley stadium.

    Winner: Lime Walk in Wemley by Network Housing Group

  • 10/43 Best Development in the Affordable Homes Sector

    An excellent conversion of a Georgian block into apartments for shared-ownership and affordable rent.

    Highly commended: Suffolk House in Fitzrovia by Origin Housing

    Hakan Yazici

  • 11/43 Eco Living Award

    A small development in south London, built using sustainable timber.

    Winner: Lendlease in Battersea by Cobalt Place

  • 12/43 Eco Living Award

    An individual house, built to zero carbon sustainability standards.

    Highly commended: Cedar Barn, Hanslope in Milton Keynes, by 3D Architects

  • 13/43 Eco Living Award

    A development that incorporates the latest green technologies to make sustainable living easy and affordable.

    Special commendation: Fabrica by A2 Dominion for the Elmsbrook in Bicester

  • 14/43 Best Regeneration Project

    A tenant-led approach, with existing assets used to help fund the overall scheme

    Joint-winner: Stockwell Park by Network Housing Group

  • 15/43 Best Regeneration Project

    A former social housing estate, now a mixed income, tenure-blind neighbourhood where the developer has phased the work to retain the sense of community.

    Joint-winner: Portobello Square in W10, by Catalyst

    F10 Studios Ltd

  • 16/43 Best Regeneration Project

    A development that blends modernity with the surrounding Victorian houses and street pattern.

    Special commendation: Trafalgar Place, Elephant & Castle, by Lendlease

  • 17/43 Best Conversion by large-scale developer

    A Grade II-listed sanatorium that has been restored and converted into apartments, duplexes and houses.

    Winner: King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst, West Sussex, by City & Country

  • 18/43 Best Conversion by large-scale developer

    A carefully converted flour mill that retains its warehouse feel.

    Highly commended: Spillers Mill in Cambridge, by Hill

    Tim Crocker

  • 19/43 Best Conversion by small-scale developer

    A development in the heart of Westminster.

    Highly commended: Eight Artillery Row, SW1, by LBS Properties & Make Architects

  • 20/43 Best Out of London Home by large-scale developer

    A five-bedroom house set over three floors...

    Winner: The Elite Collection, Ninewells, Cambridge, by Hill & Bushmead Homes

    Simon Harvey

  • 21/43 Best Out of London Home by large-scale developer

    A stunning home with a bit of history...

    Highly commended: King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst, West Sussex, by City & Country

    Paul Eccleston Arthouse Ltd

  • 22/43 Best Out of London Home by small-scale developer

    This home comes with its own mooring on the River Wey.

    Winner: Alderbrook House in Weybridge, by Newcourt Residential

    Hasselblad H3D

  • 23/43 Best Out of London Home by small-scale developer

    Located in Surrey, an attractive family home in a tranquil location.

    Highly commended: Ryemead at High Warren, Ashtead, built by Millgate

  • 24/43 Best London Home by a large-scale developer

    A meticulously refurbished Grade II-listed landmark building with stunning views over Richmond Park.

    Winner: The Star and Garter, Richmond, by London Square

  • 25/43 Best London Home by a large-scale developer

    Highly commended: Goodman Penthouse at Goodman’s Fields by Berkeley Homes North East London

    Swinson

  • 26/43 Best London Home by a small-scale developer

    A stunning penthouse apartment in the heart of Westminster.

    Winner: The Penthouse at Eight Artillery Row, by LBS Properties and Make Architects

  • 27/43 Best London Home by a small-scale developer

    A well-designed modern house.

    Highly commended: Vermillion in Dulwich Village, by Oppidan

  • 28/43 Best Luxury Home

    A magnificent £16.8 million mansion with eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, a swimming pool, gym, wine cellar, cinema and garages for six cars.

    Winner: Cavendish House, Totteridge Common, by Octagon Developments

  • 29/43 Best Luxury Home

    With everything you might want for luxury living, including an indoor infinity pool and cinema.

    Highly commended: Breezes at Fairmile Estate, Cobham, Surrey, by Hyatt Group

  • 30/43 Best Family Home by a large-scale developer, priced over £1.5m

    A beautifully-designed home in an attractive suburban location.

    Winner: The Chesterton at Hayes in Kent, by London Square

  • 31/43 Best Family Home by a large-scale developer, priced over £1.5m

    A spacious home with vaulted ceilings and great views.

    Highly commended: The Elite Collection, Ninewells, Cambridge, built by Hill & Bushmead Homes

    Simon Harvey

  • 32/43 Best Family Home by a small-scale developer, priced over £1.5m

    The attention to detail and spacious design matches the desirable location.

    Winner: Walpole House in Kew, built by Richstone Properties

    Tony Mitchell

  • 33/43 Best Family Home by a small-scale developer, priced over £1.5m

    A pair of beautifully crafted modern houses in a very sought after area.

    Highly commended: Vermillion in Dulwich Village, by Oppidan

  • 34/43 Best Family Home, priced from £750,000 to £1.5m

    A very spacious house in an attractive development in Kent.

    Winner: The Eton at Hampton Grange, Bromley, built by Bellway Thames Gateway

  • 35/43 Best Family Home, priced from £750,000 to £1.5m

    Highly commended: The Hemingway in Great Kneighton, Cambridge, by Tatehindle

  • 36/43 Best Family Home, priced up to £750,000

    A well-planned, flexible family house.

    Winner: Brockham Lodge in Merstham, Surrey, by Croudace Homes

    David Gadsby

  • 37/43 Best Family Home, priced up to £750,000

    A well thought out lifetime home.

    Highly commended: The Pine at Poppy Fields in Ashford, Kent, by David Wilson Homes Kent

  • 38/43 Best Apartment by a large-scale developer

    A stunning penthouse in a large development on the edge of the City.

    Winner: The Goodman Penthouse at Goodman’s Fields, by Berkeley Homes North East London.

    SWINSON

  • 39/43 Best Apartment by a large-scale developer

    An apartment that is light, spacious.

    Highly commended: The Penthouse at The Chroma Buildings in SE1, built by Fabrica by A2 Dominion

  • 40/43 Best Apartment by a small-scale developer

    A penthouse with great views – this time over south and west London.

    Winner: Cheyne Place in Chelsea, by First Penthouse

  • 41/43 Best Apartment by a small-scale developer

    An elegant apartment with fantastic panoramic views.

    Highly commended: The Penthouse, Eight Artillery Row, built by LBS Properties and Make Architects

  • 42/43 Best First-time Buyer home

    Winner: Marcon Place, Hackney, by Pocket

    Sarah J Duncan

  • 43/43 Best First-time Buyer home

    A well-designed apartment in a great south London location.

    Highly commended: The Junction, in Stockwell Park, built by Network Housing Group

We are looking for 18 people with a passion for property who are avid readers of Homes & Property, and who would like to be part of our judging panel for the Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2017.

You will join industry experts to choose this year’s very best new homes and developments in London and the South-East.

A shortlist of schemes will be prepared by the experts, who will visit each site, but the reader judges will make the final decisions, choosing the winners in each category.

To be a judge you don’t need any professional qualifications — just bags of enthusiasm for excellent architecture and design. 

portobellosquarecreditalamy.jpg
Award-winning: last year our panel named Portobello Square in W10 as joint Best Regeneration Project (Alamy Stock Photo)

The awards cover all sectors of the industry, from starter homes to swish warehouse conversions, affordable homes to mansions.

Judging is completely independent so applicants should have no direct connections to housebuilders and must not have been on the selection panel before.

HOW TO APPLY TO BE A READER JUDGE

If you would like to take part, tell us in no more than 150 words why you feel up to the task, detailing any relevant knowledge and experience and reasons for your enthusiasm. 

You would need to be free for a couple of hours on the evening of Thursday, March 2 to attend the selection process in Kensington, (refreshments provided) and all day on Wednesday, April 5 for the judging day. 

Please email your application to avril@signaturevents.co.uk


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments