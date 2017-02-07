1/43 Grand Prix winner 2016 Winner of the prestigious Grand Prix award, after picking up the Best Conversion award by a small-scale developer, Artisan by Dukelease Properties and Rolfe Judd is a scheme of luxury apartments in the heart of Fitzrovia. Scroll right...

2/43 Grand Prix winner 2016 Thirteen elegant apartments and penthouses were carved from the upper floors of five historic terrace houses, including a painstaking reconstruction in a void created by severe bomb damage during the blitz.

3/43 Home or development of outstanding architectural merit A riverside development described as 'a breath of fresh air' by judges. Winner: Riverlight in Nine Elms by St James SimonWinson

4/43 Home or development of outstanding architectural merit A large, iconic development that set the bar high for other developments in the area... Highly commended: The Eagle on City Road, by Mount Anvil Paul Raftery

5/43 Best Large Development Winner: Goodman’s Fields, by Berkeley Homes North East London Huw Evans

6/43 Best Large Development This development makes good use of its riverside location, creating an attractive environment for residents. Highly commended: Fulham Riverside by Barratt London

7/43 Best Small Development A well thought out development of three homes. Winner: Cozens Place in Haringey, by Unit One Architects

8/43 Best Small Development Combining affordable homes, apartments and family houses with a much-needed community centre. Highly commended: Clipper Place in Rotherhithe, by Alan Camp Architects, Family Mosaic and Docklands Settlements

9/43 Best Development in the Affordable Homes Sector A former car park, now a range of affordable apartments near Wembley stadium. Winner: Lime Walk in Wemley by Network Housing Group

10/43 Best Development in the Affordable Homes Sector An excellent conversion of a Georgian block into apartments for shared-ownership and affordable rent. Highly commended: Suffolk House in Fitzrovia by Origin Housing Hakan Yazici

11/43 Eco Living Award A small development in south London, built using sustainable timber. Winner: Lendlease in Battersea by Cobalt Place

12/43 Eco Living Award An individual house, built to zero carbon sustainability standards. Highly commended: Cedar Barn, Hanslope in Milton Keynes, by 3D Architects

13/43 Eco Living Award A development that incorporates the latest green technologies to make sustainable living easy and affordable. Special commendation: Fabrica by A2 Dominion for the Elmsbrook in Bicester

14/43 Best Regeneration Project A tenant-led approach, with existing assets used to help fund the overall scheme Joint-winner: Stockwell Park by Network Housing Group

15/43 Best Regeneration Project A former social housing estate, now a mixed income, tenure-blind neighbourhood where the developer has phased the work to retain the sense of community. Joint-winner: Portobello Square in W10, by Catalyst F10 Studios Ltd

16/43 Best Regeneration Project A development that blends modernity with the surrounding Victorian houses and street pattern. Special commendation: Trafalgar Place, Elephant & Castle, by Lendlease

17/43 Best Conversion by large-scale developer A Grade II-listed sanatorium that has been restored and converted into apartments, duplexes and houses. Winner: King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst, West Sussex, by City & Country

18/43 Best Conversion by large-scale developer A carefully converted flour mill that retains its warehouse feel. Highly commended: Spillers Mill in Cambridge, by Hill Tim Crocker

19/43 Best Conversion by small-scale developer A development in the heart of Westminster. Highly commended: Eight Artillery Row, SW1, by LBS Properties & Make Architects

20/43 Best Out of London Home by large-scale developer A five-bedroom house set over three floors... Winner: The Elite Collection, Ninewells, Cambridge, by Hill & Bushmead Homes Simon Harvey

21/43 Best Out of London Home by large-scale developer A stunning home with a bit of history... Highly commended: King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst, West Sussex, by City & Country Paul Eccleston Arthouse Ltd

22/43 Best Out of London Home by small-scale developer This home comes with its own mooring on the River Wey. Winner: Alderbrook House in Weybridge, by Newcourt Residential Hasselblad H3D

23/43 Best Out of London Home by small-scale developer Located in Surrey, an attractive family home in a tranquil location. Highly commended: Ryemead at High Warren, Ashtead, built by Millgate

24/43 Best London Home by a large-scale developer A meticulously refurbished Grade II-listed landmark building with stunning views over Richmond Park. Winner: The Star and Garter, Richmond, by London Square

25/43 Best London Home by a large-scale developer Highly commended: Goodman Penthouse at Goodman’s Fields by Berkeley Homes North East London Swinson

26/43 Best London Home by a small-scale developer A stunning penthouse apartment in the heart of Westminster. Winner: The Penthouse at Eight Artillery Row, by LBS Properties and Make Architects

27/43 Best London Home by a small-scale developer A well-designed modern house. Highly commended: Vermillion in Dulwich Village, by Oppidan

28/43 Best Luxury Home A magnificent £16.8 million mansion with eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, a swimming pool, gym, wine cellar, cinema and garages for six cars. Winner: Cavendish House, Totteridge Common, by Octagon Developments

29/43 Best Luxury Home With everything you might want for luxury living, including an indoor infinity pool and cinema. Highly commended: Breezes at Fairmile Estate, Cobham, Surrey, by Hyatt Group

30/43 Best Family Home by a large-scale developer, priced over £1.5m A beautifully-designed home in an attractive suburban location. Winner: The Chesterton at Hayes in Kent, by London Square

31/43 Best Family Home by a large-scale developer, priced over £1.5m A spacious home with vaulted ceilings and great views. Highly commended: The Elite Collection, Ninewells, Cambridge, built by Hill & Bushmead Homes Simon Harvey

32/43 Best Family Home by a small-scale developer, priced over £1.5m The attention to detail and spacious design matches the desirable location. Winner: Walpole House in Kew, built by Richstone Properties Tony Mitchell

33/43 Best Family Home by a small-scale developer, priced over £1.5m A pair of beautifully crafted modern houses in a very sought after area. Highly commended: Vermillion in Dulwich Village, by Oppidan

34/43 Best Family Home, priced from £750,000 to £1.5m A very spacious house in an attractive development in Kent. Winner: The Eton at Hampton Grange, Bromley, built by Bellway Thames Gateway

35/43 Best Family Home, priced from £750,000 to £1.5m Highly commended: The Hemingway in Great Kneighton, Cambridge, by Tatehindle

36/43 Best Family Home, priced up to £750,000 A well-planned, flexible family house. Winner: Brockham Lodge in Merstham, Surrey, by Croudace Homes David Gadsby

37/43 Best Family Home, priced up to £750,000 A well thought out lifetime home. Highly commended: The Pine at Poppy Fields in Ashford, Kent, by David Wilson Homes Kent

38/43 Best Apartment by a large-scale developer A stunning penthouse in a large development on the edge of the City. Winner: The Goodman Penthouse at Goodman’s Fields, by Berkeley Homes North East London. SWINSON

39/43 Best Apartment by a large-scale developer An apartment that is light, spacious. Highly commended: The Penthouse at The Chroma Buildings in SE1, built by Fabrica by A2 Dominion

40/43 Best Apartment by a small-scale developer A penthouse with great views – this time over south and west London. Winner: Cheyne Place in Chelsea, by First Penthouse

41/43 Best Apartment by a small-scale developer An elegant apartment with fantastic panoramic views. Highly commended: The Penthouse, Eight Artillery Row, built by LBS Properties and Make Architects

42/43 Best First-time Buyer home Winner: Marcon Place, Hackney, by Pocket Sarah J Duncan