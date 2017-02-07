-
Grand Prix winner 2016
Winner of the prestigious Grand Prix award, after picking up the Best Conversion award by a small-scale developer, Artisan by Dukelease Properties and Rolfe Judd is a scheme of luxury apartments in the heart of Fitzrovia. Scroll right...
Grand Prix winner 2016
Thirteen elegant apartments and penthouses were carved from the upper floors of five historic terrace houses, including a painstaking reconstruction in a void created by severe bomb damage during the blitz.
Home or development of outstanding architectural merit
A riverside development described as 'a breath of fresh air' by judges.
Winner: Riverlight in Nine Elms by St James
SimonWinson
Home or development of outstanding architectural merit
A large, iconic development that set the bar high for other developments in the area...
Highly commended: The Eagle on City Road, by Mount Anvil
Paul Raftery
Best Large Development
Winner: Goodman’s Fields, by Berkeley Homes North East London
Huw Evans
Best Large Development
This development makes good use of its riverside location, creating an attractive environment for residents.
Highly commended: Fulham Riverside by Barratt London
Best Small Development
A well thought out development of three homes.
Winner: Cozens Place in Haringey, by Unit One Architects
Best Small Development
Combining affordable homes, apartments and family houses with a much-needed community centre.
Highly commended: Clipper Place in Rotherhithe, by Alan Camp Architects, Family Mosaic and Docklands Settlements
Best Development in the Affordable Homes Sector
A former car park, now a range of affordable apartments near Wembley stadium.
Winner: Lime Walk in Wemley by Network Housing Group
Best Development in the Affordable Homes Sector
An excellent conversion of a Georgian block into apartments for shared-ownership and affordable rent.
Highly commended: Suffolk House in Fitzrovia by Origin Housing
Hakan Yazici
Eco Living Award
A small development in south London, built using sustainable timber.
Winner: Lendlease in Battersea by Cobalt Place
Eco Living Award
An individual house, built to zero carbon sustainability standards.
Highly commended: Cedar Barn, Hanslope in Milton Keynes, by 3D Architects
Eco Living Award
A development that incorporates the latest green technologies to make sustainable living easy and affordable.
Special commendation: Fabrica by A2 Dominion for the Elmsbrook in Bicester
Best Regeneration Project
A tenant-led approach, with existing assets used to help fund the overall scheme
Joint-winner: Stockwell Park by Network Housing Group
Best Regeneration Project
A former social housing estate, now a mixed income, tenure-blind neighbourhood where the developer has phased the work to retain the sense of community.
Joint-winner: Portobello Square in W10, by Catalyst
F10 Studios Ltd
Best Regeneration Project
A development that blends modernity with the surrounding Victorian houses and street pattern.
Special commendation: Trafalgar Place, Elephant & Castle, by Lendlease
Best Conversion by large-scale developer
A Grade II-listed sanatorium that has been restored and converted into apartments, duplexes and houses.
Winner: King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst, West Sussex, by City & Country
Best Conversion by large-scale developer
A carefully converted flour mill that retains its warehouse feel.
Highly commended: Spillers Mill in Cambridge, by Hill
Tim Crocker
Best Conversion by small-scale developer
A development in the heart of Westminster.
Highly commended: Eight Artillery Row, SW1, by LBS Properties & Make Architects
Best Out of London Home by large-scale developer
A five-bedroom house set over three floors...
Winner: The Elite Collection, Ninewells, Cambridge, by Hill & Bushmead Homes
Simon Harvey
Best Out of London Home by large-scale developer
A stunning home with a bit of history...
Highly commended: King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst, West Sussex, by City & Country
Paul Eccleston Arthouse Ltd
Best Out of London Home by small-scale developer
This home comes with its own mooring on the River Wey.
Winner: Alderbrook House in Weybridge, by Newcourt Residential
Hasselblad H3D
Best Out of London Home by small-scale developer
Located in Surrey, an attractive family home in a tranquil location.
Highly commended: Ryemead at High Warren, Ashtead, built by Millgate
Best London Home by a large-scale developer
A meticulously refurbished Grade II-listed landmark building with stunning views over Richmond Park.
Winner: The Star and Garter, Richmond, by London Square
Best London Home by a large-scale developer
Highly commended: Goodman Penthouse at Goodman’s Fields by Berkeley Homes North East London
Swinson
Best London Home by a small-scale developer
A stunning penthouse apartment in the heart of Westminster.
Winner: The Penthouse at Eight Artillery Row, by LBS Properties and Make Architects
Best London Home by a small-scale developer
A well-designed modern house.
Highly commended: Vermillion in Dulwich Village, by Oppidan
Best Luxury Home
A magnificent £16.8 million mansion with eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, a swimming pool, gym, wine cellar, cinema and garages for six cars.
Winner: Cavendish House, Totteridge Common, by Octagon Developments
Best Luxury Home
With everything you might want for luxury living, including an indoor infinity pool and cinema.
Highly commended: Breezes at Fairmile Estate, Cobham, Surrey, by Hyatt Group
Best Family Home by a large-scale developer, priced over £1.5m
A beautifully-designed home in an attractive suburban location.
Winner: The Chesterton at Hayes in Kent, by London Square
Best Family Home by a large-scale developer, priced over £1.5m
A spacious home with vaulted ceilings and great views.
Highly commended: The Elite Collection, Ninewells, Cambridge, built by Hill & Bushmead Homes
Simon Harvey
Best Family Home by a small-scale developer, priced over £1.5m
The attention to detail and spacious design matches the desirable location.
Winner: Walpole House in Kew, built by Richstone Properties
Tony Mitchell
Best Family Home by a small-scale developer, priced over £1.5m
A pair of beautifully crafted modern houses in a very sought after area.
Highly commended: Vermillion in Dulwich Village, by Oppidan
Best Family Home, priced from £750,000 to £1.5m
A very spacious house in an attractive development in Kent.
Winner: The Eton at Hampton Grange, Bromley, built by Bellway Thames Gateway
Best Family Home, priced from £750,000 to £1.5m
Highly commended: The Hemingway in Great Kneighton, Cambridge, by Tatehindle
Best Family Home, priced up to £750,000
A well-planned, flexible family house.
Winner: Brockham Lodge in Merstham, Surrey, by Croudace Homes
David Gadsby
Best Family Home, priced up to £750,000
A well thought out lifetime home.
Highly commended: The Pine at Poppy Fields in Ashford, Kent, by David Wilson Homes Kent
Best Apartment by a large-scale developer
A stunning penthouse in a large development on the edge of the City.
Winner: The Goodman Penthouse at Goodman’s Fields, by Berkeley Homes North East London.
SWINSON
Best Apartment by a large-scale developer
An apartment that is light, spacious.
Highly commended: The Penthouse at The Chroma Buildings in SE1, built by Fabrica by A2 Dominion
Best Apartment by a small-scale developer
A penthouse with great views – this time over south and west London.
Winner: Cheyne Place in Chelsea, by First Penthouse
Best Apartment by a small-scale developer
An elegant apartment with fantastic panoramic views.
Highly commended: The Penthouse, Eight Artillery Row, built by LBS Properties and Make Architects
Best First-time Buyer home
Winner: Marcon Place, Hackney, by Pocket
Sarah J Duncan
Best First-time Buyer home
A well-designed apartment in a great south London location.
Highly commended: The Junction, in Stockwell Park, built by Network Housing Group
