Clapham Old Town, an original Georgian quarter between the common and the high street, was untouched by the gentrification of the Nineties that helped turn the wider area into Nappy Valley. But it is making up for lost time.

Gastropubs, gourmet food stores, galleries and fashion boutiques have opened. Run-down heritage architecture is getting a facelift. Delightful Clapham Picture House shows art house films, while the Polygon, a triangle formed by three roads dating back to 1792, is being revived as a public space.

Twenty-somethings like the gyms, bars and the Tube links, while the pond, child-friendly cafés and gift shops attract yummy mummies from the Northcote Road side of the common.

Swish new homes are sprouting on derelict sites. Larkhall Quarter is a boutique scheme of six apartments plus a communal roof terrace.

Prices from £550,000. Call Hamptons International on 020 3451 1544.