Head south from suburban Bromley and you are soon into the rolling Kent Downs, barely 15 miles from Charing Cross.

Prime minister William Pitt had a country estate in this part of the world and it was here in 1788 while gazing across the vale of Keston that he and philanthropist William Wilberforce agreed to abolish the slave trade.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage also knows this territory well.

He lives near Downe, the delightful hamlet where he was born and where the great Victorian naturalist Charles Darwin lived for 40 years.

Downe is now a contender for Unesco world heritage status.

There remains a rich legacy of historic houses, some of which are being converted to grand flats for the area’s affluent downsizers and City traders.

The Bonham Carters also had a family seat at Keston until the Thirties.

Their former Victorian mansion has been split into seven flats, with four newbuild townhouses in the grounds.

