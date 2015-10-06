1/16 Dalston, E8 £550,000: this one-bedroom flat soaks up sparkling skyline views of the Shard and the City from floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The open-plan living/kitchen/dining room showcases plenty of luxe entertaining space and a balcony.



2/16 Acton, W3 £550,000: on the second floor of a handsome Victorian conversion, this two-bedroom apartment is the perfect blank canvas, just waiting to be dressed to impress for Christmas.



3/16 Wenlock Basin, N1 £95,000: “Mollie”, a 45ft narrow boat moored at a prime London spot, could be the answer for frustrated would-be buyers. It has a fully equipped galley kitchen, a cosy living area warmed by a solid fuel stove, a shower room and a double bedroom with storage space.



4/16 Kensal Rise, NW10 £599,950: this second-floor two-bedroom flat is all about sleek lines — from the glossy white floor tiles and grey walls, to the floating dark wood sideboard with matching cabinetry in the open-plan kitchen area.



5/16 Islington, N1 £675,000: this Victorian mansion block two-bedroom flat has been refurbished to now include a bright living space, open-plan kitchen and bay window overlooking communal gardens.



6/16 Greenwich, SE10 £700,000: the Victorian charms of this house have been extended into a spacious three-bedroom family home, designed for entertaining in style. Bi-fold doors open to the decked garden.



7/16 Stoke Newington, N16 £420,000: make a great start to 2017 with this one-bedroom, loft-style flat in part of a converted textile factory. Original factory windows, exposed steel beams and high ceilings are complemented by engineered oak floors in the main living space, integrated appliances and gloss cabinetry in the kitchen and sleek fixtures in the bathroom. Communal space is impressive, too, with a residents’ lounge, gym and concierge..



8/16 Maida Vale, W9 £650,000: this maisonette is all about bright, spacious living areas. Light has been introduced throughout with glass panels, wide sash windows, pale oak floors, white walls and a mass of spotlights and LEDs. Two generous double bedrooms have handmade fitted wardrobes and the use of a marble-tiled bathroom.



9/16 Earlsfield, SW18 £489,000: set at the top of a tree-lined street close to Wandsworth Common, this one-bedroom flat is smartly decorated and comes with planning permission for a second floor — currently used as a decent-size garden/roof terrace. A recent refurbishment has resulted in a smart reception room and open-plan kitchen with wood floors, plus a bright bedroom and bathroom, all with plenty of natural light.



10/16 Wimbledon, SW19 £699,950: a sleek new interior refurbishment has brought under-heated dark wood floors to the generous reception room of this garden flat, where you can heap logs on the open fire and entertain friends in the ample dining area. The master bedroom opens to the garden too, while both bedrooms enjoy fitted wardrobes and plenty of natural light.



11/16 St Johns, SE8 £750,000: this three-bedroom stables conversion is located just across the road from leafy Brookmill Park and is just moments from both St Johns overground train station and Elverson Road DLR station. Inside offers a raw mix of rustic character and contemporary details, including exposed brick, wooden beams and vaulted ceilings.



12/16 Streatham, SW16 £575,000: sash windows, high ceilings and a communal swimming pool in the garden make this flat well worth taking the plunge for. Clean lines can be found in both double bedrooms, each with ample storage space and views over the gardens. You also get off street parking, plus the location is perfect for strolling to Tooting Bec Common.



13/16 Acton, W3 £520,000: this unique loft-style apartment sits snugly at the junction of four west London postcodes and offers both comfort and style. Formerly an art deco factory, each flat benefits from huge windows, high ceilings and an expanse of balcony.



14/16 West Putney, SW15 £499,950: if you love walks by the Thames and strolling in leafy local parks, this double-bedroom flat could be for you. The location is perfect for both Putney and Barnes Commons, and for the river and Putney High Street’s shops and restaurants. On the second floor of a period conversion, the bright, open-plan layout features an airy reception room with window seats overlooking communal gardens. The ample dining area leads to a smart kitchen with plenty of storage space, the bedroom is lit by a big window and the bathroom is fully tiled.



15/16 Ealing, W5 £699,950: this fabulous flat has been given a thoroughly luxe makeover. Wood floors, spot-lit ceilings, mood lighting and mirrored alcoves add appeal to generous open-plan lounge and dining areas with big bay windows. The high-spec kitchen is all about clean lines, with granite worktops, white cabinetry and wine storage. There are three bedrooms with plush carpets and fitted wardrobes, spa-inspired bathrooms and plenty of storage space. You also get private off-street parking and you’re near independent shops in Pitshanger Lane, voted best London high street last year.



