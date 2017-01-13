  1. Property news

London property market 2017:house price growth slows as number of homes listed for sale plunges in the capital

High taxes, Brexit jitters, and the “don’t move improve” craze leads to a record drop in the number of houses going on the market in the capital...

The average cost of buying in every London borough - January 2017

  • 1/31 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price January 2017: £298,255

    Average price January 2016: £287,364

    Annual change: 3.8%

    Figures based on January 2017  Rightmove House Price Index

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/31 Barnet

    Average price January 2017: £732,439

    Average price January 2016: £703,248

    Annual change: 4.2%

  • 3/31 Bexley

    Average price January 2017: £370,291

    Average price January 2016: £337,431

    Annual change: 9.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/31 Brent

    Average price January 2017: £573,189

    Average price January 2016: £601,273

    Annual change: -4.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/31 Bromley

    Average price January 2017: £556,044

    Average price January 2016: £498,352

    Annual change: 11.6%

    Graham Hussey

  • 6/31 Camden

    Average price January 2017: £1,118,218

    Average price January 2016: £1,338,376

    Annual change: -16.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/31 Croydon

    Average price January 2017: £423,347

    Average price January 2016: £399,068

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8/31 Ealing

    Average price January 2017: £604,736

    Average price January 2016: £609,885

    Annual change: -0.8%

  • 9/31 Enfield

    Average price January 2017: £486,236

    Average price January 2016: £447,192

    Annual change: 8.7%

    Alamy

  • 10/31 Greenwich

    Average price January 2017: £464,144

    Average price January 2016: £441,021

    Annual change: 5.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/31 Hackney

    Average price January 2017: £732,573

    Average price January 2016: £634,150

    Annual change: 15.5%

  • 12/31 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price January 2017: £948,671

    Average price January 2016: £1,072,983

    Annual change: -11.6%

  • 13/31 Haringey

    Average price January 2017: £605,271

    Average price January 2016: £558,884

    Annual change: 8.3%

  • 14/31 Harrow

    Average price January 2017: £542,733

    Average price January 2016: £521,899

    Annual change: 4.0%

  • 15/31 Havering

    Average price January 2017: £391,186

    Average price January 2016: £359,847

    Annual change: 8.7%

    John Winfield

  • 16/31 Hillingdon

    Average price January 2017: £483,951

    Average price January 2016: £465,330

    Annual change: 4.0%

  • 17/31 Hounslow

    Average price January 2017: £499,873

    Average price January 2016: £514,740

    Annual change: -2.9%

  • 18/31 Islington

    Average price January 2017: £807,550

    Average price January 2016: £734,066

    Annual change: 10.0%

  • 19/31 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price January 2017: £2,485,483

    Average price January 2016: £2,256,043

    Annual change: 10.2%

    Shutterstock

  • 20/31 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £621,638

    Average price January 2016: £633,588

    Annual change: -1.9%

  • 21/31 Lambeth

    Average price January 2017: £662,177

    Average price January 2016: £608,077

    Annual change: 8.9%

    DANIEL LYNCH

  • 22/31 Lewisham

    Average price January 2017: £473,592

    Average price January 2016: £453,735

    Annual change: 4.4%

  • 23/31 Merton

    Average price January 2017: £632,749

    Average price January 2016: £611,062

    Annual change: 3.5%

  • 24/31 Newham

    Average price January 2017: £426,971

    Average price January 2016: £401,945

    Annual change: 6.2%

  • 25/31 Redbridge

    Average price January 2017: £446,581

    Average price January 2016: £432,125

    Annual change: 3.3%

  • 26/31 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £864,137

    Average price January 2016: £906,934

    Annual change: -4.7%

    Graham Hussey

  • 27/31 Southwark

    Average price January 2017: £684,410

    Average price January 2016: £645,339

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 28/31 Sutton

    Average price January 2017: £437,115

    Average price January 2016: £397,705

    Annual change: 9.9%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 29/31 Tower Hamlets

    Average price January 2017: £600,774

    Average price January 2016: £584,205

    Annual change: 2.8%

  • 30/31 Waltham Forest

    Average price January 2017: £475,186

    Average price January 2016: £439,241

    Annual change: 8.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/31 Wandsworth

    Average price January 2017: £775,702

    Average price January 2016: £808,651

    Annual change: -4.1%

With high taxes, Brexit jitters, and the “don’t move improve” craze still going strong, London’s homeowners are starting to boycott the capital’s troubled sales market - leading to a record drop in the number of homes on offer in the capital.

The number of properties put up for sale has plunged by almost 14 per cent in the last year as Londoners “lose that moving feeling”, according to Rightmove.

More than 40,000 properties in Greater London are listed for sale on the website, but the lack of fresh listings for buyers to choose from is constricting growth in asking prices, which has slowed to 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

Homes in inner London have seen a below-inflationary growth of just 0.1 per cent, while in outer London the performance was a stronger 4.9 per cent.

 

Miles Shipside, housing market analyst at Rightmove, says this is because buyers are rippling out of Zones 1 and 2 in search of “more house for their money”.

“There seems to be a marked reluctance this year compared to last year for homeowners to put their property up for sale, with 13.7 per cent fewer homes coming to market in London,” said Shipside. 

“While 2016 overall saw a relative surge of new sellers, driven by some trying to cash-in before prices fell, 2017 has started with a marked lull.

“Owners now seem well aware of the more challenging conditions, with high Stamp Duty costs and Brexit uncertainty perhaps making them hold back from trying to sell. Whilse it is too early to say that this is a trend that will continue for the rest of 2017, for the moment some Londoners seem to have lost that moving feeling.”

Robert Nichols, managing director at Portico estate agents fears a shortage of stock will reduce the number of sales in the capital this year as buyers struggle to find a home they want. This, in turn, will have an impact on prices.

“We have already seen a year-on-year price drop in Westminster, and it is possible that this price correction could ripple out to greater London,” he said. “We do however still expect certain hotspots in the outer London zones - like East Croydon, Forest Gate and Leyton - to experience price growth - though perhaps not at the level we’ve seen in previous years.”

Over the last year the borough which has seen the biggest increase in asking price was Hackney, with annual growth of 15.5 per cent. Bromley has enjoyed average increases of 11.6 per cent.

However nine boroughs – almost a third of London – saw prices fall, with drops concentrated in the most expensive locations like Camden (down 16.4 per cent) and Hammersmith and Fulham (down 11.6 per cent).


