London house prices:homes in the capital have risen in value by £105 a day for the last five years - but salaries have increased by just 54p a day

The gulf between average incomes and average property prices is now wider than ever, according to a new report.

How does your borough compare? (Dec 2011 - 2016)

  • 1/33 Barking and Dagenham

    Daily value increase: £69

    Average price December 2016: £288,927

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/33 Havering

    Daily value increase: £71

    Average price December 2016: £353,659

    John Winfield

  • 3/33 Sutton

    Daily value increase: £73

    Average price December 2016: £369,996

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 4/33 Bexley

    Daily value increase: £74

    Average price December 2016: £334,634

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/33 Hounslow

    Daily value increase: £77

    Average price December 2016: £400,076

  • 6/33 Newham

    Daily value increase: £78

    Average price December 2016: £353,476

  • 7/33 Redbridge

    Daily value increase: £79

    Average price December 2016: £404,344

  • 8/33 Enfield

    Daily value increase: £81

    Average price December 2016: £394,691

    Alamy

  • 9/33 Croydon

    Daily value increase: £81

    Average price December 2016: £365,564

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 10/33 Greenwich

    Daily value increase: £83

    Average price December 2016: £375,188

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/33 Bromley

    Daily value increase: £86

    Average price December 2016: £436,204

    House price figures based on February 2017 ONS House Price Report

    Graham Hussey

  • 12/33 Hillingdon

    Daily value increase: £87

    Average price December 2016: £415,840

  • 13/33 Harrow

    Daily value increase: £90

    Average price December 2016: £463,166

  • 14/33 Kingston upon Thames

    Daily value increase: £92

    Average price December 2016: £487,011

  • 15/33 Tower Hamlets

    Daily value increase: £101

    Average price December 2016: £474,065

  • 16/33 Barnet

    Daily value increase: £102

    Average price December 2016: £532,486

  • 17/33 Ealing

    Daily value increase: £103

    Average price December 2016: £491,441

  • 18/33 Lewisham

    Daily value increase: £104

    Average price December 2016: £419,005

  • 19/33 Brent

    Daily value increase: £106

    Average price December 2016: £494,913

    Daniel Lynch

  • 20/33 Southwark

    Daily value increase: £108

    Average price December 2016: £509,634

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 21/33 Merton

    Daily value increase: £110

    Average price December 2016: £502,551

  • 22/33 Richmond upon Thames

    Daily value increase: £113

    Average price December 2016: £643,071

    Graham Hussey

  • 23/33 Lambeth

    Daily value increase: £116

    Average price December 2016: £521,422

    DANIEL LYNCH

  • 24/33 Waltham Forest

    Daily value increase: £117

    Average price December 2016: £438,855

    Daniel Lynch

  • 25/33 Hackney

    Daily value increase: £124

    Average price December 2016: £545,921

  • 26/33 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Daily value increase: £125

    Average price December 2016: £755,759

  • 27/33 Islington

    Daily value increase: £130

    Average price December 2016: £663,496

  • 28/33 Haringey

    Daily value increase: £131

    Average price December 2016: £556,116

  • 29/33 Wandsworth

    Daily value increase: £131

    Average price December 2016: £626,488

  • 30/33 City of London

    Daily value increase: £146

    Average price December 2016: £763,748

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/33 Camden

    Daily value increase: £175

    Average price December 2016: £866,973

    Daniel Lynch

  • 32/33 City of Westminster

    Daily value increase: £212

    Average price December 2016: £1,025,114

  • 33/33 Kensington and Chelsea

    Daily value increase: £218

    Average price December 2016: £1,317,424

    Shutterstock

The average London home has been going up in value by £105 a day for five years.

New research shows that despite recession blues and political and economic uncertainty, property values have comfortably outpaced growth in London salaries, which since 2011 have risen by just 54p a day — pushing the gulf between average incomes and average property prices to its widest ever point.

The research found that in December 2011 the average home in London cost £292,284. Today that has soared to £483,803, according to analysis by Savills. 

Meanwhile, average London salaries have inched upwards from £34,336 to £34,531.

This means the majority of London home owners have almost certainly earned less than their properties since 2011.

“The £105 per day increase in house prices over the past five years means the average home has earned £38,325 a year, against the average pre-tax salary of £34,531,” said Frances Clacy, research analyst at Savills and author of today’s report.

And, she pointed out, once tax has been taken into account, the gulf between average income and average property price only widens.

New report names least affordable city for home buyers

The study showed that the two boroughs where property prices have grown fastest, in cash terms, are Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea — by more than £200 per day since 2011. Prices in more than half of the capital’s boroughs have risen by more than £100 per day over the last five years.

Even in Barking & Dagenham, the worst-performing location, property values have increased by an average £69 every day.

The study provides a graphic illustration of just how difficult it is for Londoners to get on to the property ladder — particularly since, in the same period, rents have risen by 23 per cent, making it increasingly tough for Generation Rent to save for a deposit on a home of their own.

“Affordability levels have worsened for four consecutive years as average city house prices continue to rise more steeply than average wage growth,” said Andy Mason, Lloyds Bank mortgage products director.


