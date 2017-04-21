  1. Property news

London house prices: average asking prices in the capital fall at biggest rate in eight years while UK prices hit record high

The drop in prices is led by more expensive homes in central London, but there's some hope for first-time buyers too.

H&P

House prices in every borough - from highest to lowest

  • 1/32 City of Westminster

    Average price April 2017: £2,146,132

    Average price April 2016: £1,880,224

    Annual change: 14.1%

    Shutterstock

  • 2/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price April 2017: £2,011,069

    Average price April 2016: £2,244,739

    Annual change: -10.4%

    Shutterstock

  • 3/32 Camden

    Average price April 2017: £1,012,479

    Average price April 2016: £1,150,149

    Annual change: -12%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price April 2017: £986,003

    Average price April 2016: £1,057,044

    Annual change: -6.7%

  • 5/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price April 2017: £894,707

    Average price April 2016: £933,761

    Annual change: -4.2%

    Graham Hussey

  • 6/32 Wandsworth

    Average price April 2017: £805,459

    Average price April 2016: £852,058

    Annual change: -5.5%

  • 7/32 Islington

    Average price April 2017: £769,462

    Average price April 2016: £790,552

    Annual change: -2.7%

  • 8/32 Barnet

    Average price April 2017: £728,168

    Average price April 2016: £702,956

    Annual change: 3.6%

  • 9/32 Merton

    Average price April 2017: £679,690

    Average price April 2016: £641,398

    Annual change: 1.3%

  • 10/32 Haringey

    Average price April 2017: £671,974

    Average price April 2016: £604,138

    Annual change: 11.2%

  • 11/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price April 2017: £666,385

    Average price April 2016: £637,544

    Annual change: 4.5%

  • 12/32 Hackney

    Average price April 2017: £665,552

    Average price April 2016: £639,876

    Annual change: 4.0%

  • 13/32 Lambeth

    Average price April 2017: £649,176

    Average price April 2016: £664,561

    Annual change: -2.3%

  • 14/32 Brent

    Average price April 2017: £639,206

    Average price April 2016: £631,089

    Annual change: 1.3%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 15/32 Ealing

    Average price April 2017: £636,658

    Average price April 2016: £625,473

    Annual change: 1.8%

  • 16/32 Southwark

    Average price April 2017: £631,964

    Average price April 2016: £657,370

    Annual change: -3.9%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 17/32 Tower Hamlets

    Average price April 2017: £597,045

    Average price April 2016: £600,705

    Annual change: -0.6%

  • 18/32 Harrow

    Average price April 2017: £563,664

    Average price April 2016: £570,481

    Annual change: -1.2%

  • 19/32 Bromley

    Average price April 2017: £537,790

    Average price April 2016: £541,610

    Annual change: -0.7%

    Graham Hussey

  • 20/32 Hounslow

    Average price April 2017: £521,564

    Average price April 2016: £583,015

    Annual change: -10.5%

  • 21/32 Hillingdon

    Average price April 2017: £490,016

    Average price April 2016: £490,183

    Annual change: 0.0%

  • 22/32 Lewisham

    Average price April 2017: £482,864

    Average price April 2016: £467,182

    Annual change: 3.4%

  • 23/32 Waltham Forest

    Average price April 2017: £478,419

    Average price April 2016: £464,824

    Annual change: 2.9%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 24/32 Redbridge

    Average price April 2017: £474,676

    Average price April 2016: £449,125

    Annual change: 5.7%

  • 25/32 Enfield

    Average price April 2017: £472,527

    Average price April 2016: £463,804

    Annual change: 1.9%

  • 26/32 Greenwich

    Average price April 2017: £469,723

    Average price April 2016: £485,697

    Annual change: -3.3%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 27/32 Sutton

    Average price April 2017: £445,597

    Average price April 2016: £439,576

    Annual change: 1.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 28/32 Croydon

    Average price April 2017: £426,444

    Average price April 2016: £416,889

    Annual change: 2.3%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 29/32 Havering

    Average price April 2017: £410,732

    Average price April 2016: £389,583

    Annual change: 5.4%

  • 30/32 Newham

    Average price April 2017: £396,624

    Average price April 2016: £401,197

    Annual change: -1.1%

  • 31/32 Bexley

    Average price April 2017: £379,523

    Average price April 2016: £356,208

    Annual change: 6.5%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 32/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price April 2017: £304,003

    Average price April 2016: £302,347

    Annual change: 0.5%

    Bob Comics/Flickr

London house prices have experienced their biggest annual drop in nearly eight years, as sellers of more expensive homes in desirable inner London areas adjust their expectations following years of spiralling price rises.

While house prices in the rest of the country hit a new record high, Greater London saw asking prices fall by 1.5 per cent.

The drop – which equates to an average of £9,400 – was mainly due to continuing dips across prime central London, but there are signs that the price pressure for first-time buyers may also be easing, according to the report released by Rightmove today.

Average asking price in London: £636,777

April 2017

The biggest fall was recorded for large family homes with five or more bedrooms, where average prices are now £1.49-million, 7.3 per cent lower than in April 2016. But Rightmove data found that inner London was also affected, with asking prices dropping in such popular areas as Wandsworth, Islington, Lambeth and Southwark, where average prices range from £630,000 to £800,000.

“Sellers in the capital are having to trim their price aspirations to try to tempt spring buyers to buy their property instead of one down the road,” said Rightmove’s Miles Shipside.

“While the year-on-year fall of 1.5 per cent is the worst for nearly eight years, it needs to be put into the context that overall prices are still an average of only £10,000 below their all-time high. Demand continues to be strong, but at the right price for the right property.”

Asking prices in inner London dropped by an average of £35,500 year-on-year, equivalent to the Stamp Duty payable on an average-priced £803,000 property in the area.

HOPE FOR FIRST-TIME BUYERS

First-time buyer properties in London rose 0.5 per cent compared to April 2016 to £483,592.

  • Read more

Bexley named the most in-demand area for home buyers in London

While this is still well above widely accepted affordability calculations, the slowing pace of price growth for two-bedroom and smaller properties will offer a degree of respite to buyers whose ability to save towards a deposit has been dramatically outpaced by rising prices.

Although prices recorded an overall annual fall in the capital, the average asking price in outer London went up slightly to £526,000.

BUY-TO-LET EASES IN CHEAPEST BOROUGHS 

However, even some of the cheapest outer boroughs experienced only moderate price rises, with some seeing average prices fall slightly, thanks to declining interest from buy-to-let investors after last April’s Stamp Duty hike on second homes.

In Barking and Dagenham, still London’s cheapest local authority, prices rose by only half a per cent to £304,000, while in the Olympic borough of Newham, home to popular first-time buyer areas including Forest Gate, East Ham and Stratford, they fell 1.1 per cent.

Read more

“We’re finding that most of the properties we’re selling are to first-time buyers or upsizers coming from areas like Camden, Islington, Hackney or Bethnal Green. They can sell their flats and buy a Victorian terraced house here for £400,000,” says Rashad Cheema, manager of Spencers estate agent in Newham.

“Investors have eased off because of the Stamp Duty hikes last April. About 90 per cent of our buyers are buy-to-live now and most of those are first-time buyers or upsizers. Before April 2016 at least 60 per cent of our buyers were investing in buy-to-let.”  


