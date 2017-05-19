One of the capital's most ambitious regeneration projects - dubbed east London's “Mini-Manhattan” - has scooped the top prize at this year's London Evening Standard New Homes Awards.

London City Island, built by Ecoworld Ballymore, was awarded the Grand Prix award and the trophy for best regeneration project at a packed ceremony in the ballroom of The Dorchester hotel.

The awards, hosted by comedian Romesh Ranganathan and presented by Team GB hockey star Kate Richardson-Walsh, was judged by readers and specialist architects, with extra categories introduced this year to celebrate architectural excellence, regeneration and great eco design.

The ambitious London City Island scheme has transformed 12 acres of gritty industrial land that was once home to a margarine factory. Residents are already moving in to the brightly-coloured residential skyscrapers that sit on the edge of the Leamouth Peninsula, tucked behind Trinity Buoy Wharf and across from The O2.

When completed, there will be 1,700 homes within contemporary glazed-brick apartment blocks in vivid blue, copper and yellow hues, overlooking lush gardens and an exotic outdoor swimming pool.

Warehouse-feel: the scheme has a clubhouse, concierge and New York-style deli

English National Ballet is quitting Kensington to relocate to a dazzling new headquarters with performance space at City Island and the London Film School is also moving there.

The scheme also has a New York-style deli and grocery alongside the chill-out spa complex and social club. The homes are priced from £399,950.

The judges also awarded a trophy to a skyscraper on the other side of the Thames. Dollar Bay, a striking 31-storey tower with a glass façade built by developer Mount Anvil and Citystyle homes, has apartments with full-height, glass-walled winter gardens built alongside South Quay.

The prize for the best first-time buyer homes was awarded to Clock House Gardens in Welwyn, Hertfordshire.

The Stockwool scheme transformed a derelict hotel site into a small community of 50 new homes within a collection of low-rise buildings set around a central shared courtyard.

NEW HOUSE AWARDS 2017: THE WINNERS

BEST FIRST-TIME BUY: STOCKWOOL, CLOCK HOUSE GARDENS, WELWYN, HERTS.

BEST APARTMENT under 100: MORENO MASEY, ARIA HOUSE, CHARING CROSS, WC2

BEST APARTMENT over 100: GALLIARD HOMES, THE CHILTERNS, MARYLEBONE, W1

BEST FAMILY HOME – UP TO £750,000: DAVID WILSON HOMES, THE MOORECROFT, PRESTON GRANGE, CANTERBURY, KENT

BEST FAMILY HOME - £750,000 TO £1,500,000: MATT ARCHITECTURE, DANNY LODGE, HURSTPIERPOINT, WEST SUSSEX

BEST FAMILY HOME – under 100 homes - Over £1,500,000: FRUITION PROPERTIES, MERCHANT TERRACE, HAMMERSMITH, W6

BEST FAMILY HOME – over 100 homes - Over £1,500,000: LONDON SQUARE, THE KENSINGTON, CHIGWELL VILLAGE, ESSEX

BEST LUXURY HOME under 100: RICHSTONE PROPERTIES, LANGDALE HOUSE, 21 ROEHAMPTON GATE, SW15

BEST LUXURY HOME over 100: BERKELEY HOMES (CENTRAL LONDON), THE PENTHOUSE, ABELL & CLELAND, WESTMINSTER, SW1

BEST LONDON HOME: ST. EDWARD, GLADSTONE HOUSE PENTHOUSE, 190 STRAND, WESTMINSTER, WC2

BEST OUT OF LONDON HOME under 100: OAKEVE, HURLINGHAM, BEACONSFIELD, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE

BEST OUT OF LONDON HOME over 100: CITY & COUNTRY, NO. 8 THE IRON FOUNDRY, BRISTOL

BEST CONVERSION under 100: BEECHCROFT DEVELOPMENTS, FITZROY GATE, OLD ISLEWORTH

BEST CONVERSION over 100: BERKELEY HOMES (OXFORD & CHILTERN), THE CHAPEL, ST. JOSEPH’S GATE, MILL HILL, NW7

BEST REGENERATION PROJECT: ECOWORLD BALLYMORE, LONDON CITY ISLAND, E14

BEST ECO LIVING AWARD: HILL, VIRIDO, TRUMPINGTON, CAMBRIDGE

BEST DEVELOPMENT AFFORDABLE HOMES SECTOR: PEABODY, UPTON VILLAGE, PLAISTOW, E13

BEST SMALL DEVELOPMENT under 100: COX DEVELOPMENTS, OLD CLOCKHOUSE GREEN, CHALLOCK, KENT

BEST SMALL DEVELOPMENT over 100: (JOINT WINNERS) POLLARD THOMAS EDWARDS & HANOVER HOUSING ASSOCIATION, NEW GROUND CO-HOUSING, UNION STREET, BARNET

BEST LARGE DEVELOPMENT: A2 DOMINION, CITY WHARF, WHARF ROAD, N1

HOME OR DEVELOPMENT OF OUTSTANDING ARCHITECTURAL MERIT: (JOINT WINNERS) MOUNT ANVIL & CITYSTYLE HOMES, DOLLAR BAY, ISLE OF DOGS, E14

GRAND PRIX AWARD WINNER: ECOWORLD BALLYMORE, LONDON CITY ISLAND