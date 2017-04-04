  1. Property news

Living on a houseboat in London: demand for floating homes in the capital soars as house prices continue to rise

Londoners looking for a central home on a budget are hitting the water — and avoiding stamp duty in the process.

Living on the Water: some of the best houseboats for sale in London

Living on the Water: some of the best houseboats for sale in London

  • 1/20 Hackney, E8

    £49,500

    Enjoy a rural lifestyle in the heart of urban Hackney in this one-bedroom narrow boat. Scroll right...

  • 2/20 Hackney, E8

    There are solid oak worktops and flooring and a wood-burning stove in the cosy interior.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/20 Isleworth, TW7

    £168,000

    This one-bedroom 31ft converted lifeboat has a private, end of pontoon mooring and offers panoramic views of the Thames. Scroll right...

  • 4/20 Isleworth, TW7

    The mooring is on a marina in Richmond, which is owned by its residents and so offers low mooring fees and long-term freehold security.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/20 Surrey Quays, SE16

    £185,000

    A one-bedroom Dutch barge being sold with its mooring in south-east London. Scroll right...

  • 6/20 Surrey Quays, SE16

    The boat was built in 1911 and bought to London 12 years ago.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/20 St Katharine Dock, E1W

    £263,500

    This two-bedroom houseboat is moored in one of east London's hidden gems. Scroll right...

  • 8/20 St Katharine Dock, E1W

    The interior has a modern fitted kitchen with solid oak worktops, a master cabin, a separate double guest cabin (both of which have under-bed storage and integral shelving), and a bathroom with shower, bath and WC.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/20 Spring Hill, E5

    Price on application

    Designed by an engineer and an architect, this two-bedroom houseboat combines English and Japanese style. Scroll right...

  • 10/20 Spring Hill, E5

    The boat aims to be as environmentally friendly as possible with solar power, rainwater harvesting and full filtration system.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 11/20 Lower Mall, W6

    £275,000

    From 70ft garbage barge to stylish Hammersmith one-bedroom floating home - this duplex has made quite a transformation. Scroll right...

  • 12/20 Lower Mall, W6

    Moored at Hammersmith Bridge, the barge offers fantastic river views and benefits from excellent transport links via Hammersmith Broadway.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 13/20 St Katharine Dock, E1W

    £320,000

    This 62ft Dutch barge features two cabins, modernised shower room, fully-fitted kitchen, small office and a large saloon with wood burning stove. Scroll right...

  • 14/20 St Katharine Dock, E1W

    Built in 1898, the converted home originally transported reeds and agricultural products in the Netherlands and then was used by the Dutch Resistance during WWII.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 15/20 Plantation Wharf Pier, SW11

    £345,000

    Built in Holland in 1924, this fully converted Dutch barge features original brass portholes and, as well as new stairs, skylights and carpets, complete rewiring and new wood flooring with underfloor heating. Scroll right...

  • 16/20 Plantation Wharf Pier, SW11

    Set in a secure, gated pier that includes a River Bus departure point, the barge offers sensational views up and down the river.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 17/20 Chelsea, SW10

    £660,000

    This three-bedroom Cheyne Walk boat offers a large living space within a steel hull. Scroll right...

  • 18/20 Chelsea, SW10

    It has been tastefully renovated with wooden flooring, a modern full kitchen and spacious bathroom.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 19/20 Fulham, SW6

    £990,000

    This live-work houseboat was originally an artwork, hence its wacky, reflective exterior. Scroll right...

  • 20/20 Fulham, SW6

    It has a fully-fitted kitchen and two bedrooms, one en suite, but the layout is flexible and could be arranged to include an artist's studio or study alongside the open living space.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

The number of Londoners resorting to living on boats has rocketed — with many driven off dry land by the high price of conventional homes.

The number of boats registered to be moored on London waterways has increased by nearly 60 per cent in the past five years to almost 4,000, according to latest figures from the Canal & River Trust, which manages 100 miles of canals in the capital including the Grand Union and Regent’s Canals. Many other floating households are in private marinas or at moorings along the Thames. 

Up to a third of those who live on water in London have a nomadic existence. Their licence requires that they pull up anchor and move from one mooring to the next every two weeks. Permanent moorings are often hard to find — or simply too expensive.

Fran Read, a spokeswoman for the trust, said: “If you don’t pay for a permanent mooring then it is definitely a cheaper option because you only need a boat licence, which costs between about £500 and £1,000 a year depending on the length of your boat.”

Many houseboats and floating homes are sold to cash buyers, as it’s far harder to get a mortgage on a boat than on a house or flat, although specialist boat finance companies can assist.

houseboatisleworthext-6.jpg
£168,000: a one-bedroom converted lifeboat in Twickenham

SAVE ON STAMP DUTY

At the other end of the market Simon Waller, associate director of Riverhomes estate agents, which specialises in selling riverboats from modest vessels to all-frills Dutch barges costing several million pounds, believes recent increases in stamp duty costs for second homes have played a part.

“A home owner who lives in the country used to have a pied-à-terre in London for the working week but a boat is a cheaper option because you do not pay any stamp duty on the vast majority of boats,” he explained.

Financial motivation apart, Read also thinks there is romance in life afloat. “It was once a very alternative thing to do but now it has become a lot more acceptable. We have bankers, teachers, a lot of students, a real cross-section of people living on boats, and it is a really good community life. It’s a very free-spirited way to live, and when you come home at night you are very close to nature, which is lovely.”

Houseboats are popular with celebrities including British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, star of Oscar-winning movie Twelve Years a Slave, and TV personality Bear Grylls.

HIDDEN COSTS OF HOUSEBOAT LIVING

But although small doer-upper houseboats can be bought for less than £50,000, and using temporary moorings is free, would-be boat residents need to remember that the cost of maintaining residential boats is high.

houseboathammersmithext-7.jpg
£275,000: a one-bedroom floating home in Hammersmith

And people who need a permanent base face hefty annual mooring fees. Costs range from about £4,000 per year in suburban locations, to tens of thousands of pounds in the centre of London.

NEW MOORINGS IN EAST LONDON

The trust is working to increase the number of moorings, with new berths established at Matchmakers Wharf, Homerton; Atlip Road, Alperton; Burdett Road, Limehouse, and Bow Wharf in the last year. This week Tower Hamlets council’s planning committee is expected to approve the trust’s plans for a 16-boat mooring at Millwall Outer Dock.

Meanwhile, London Waterways Projects, a social enterprise, is working on providing affordable moorings for Londoners at a trial site at Corbridge Crescent in east London, near Broadway Market. Preference will be given to people with local connections, and “on the basis of need”, and fees will be a comparatively modest £375, plus VAT, per month. 

However, the trust admits these improvements are a drop in the ocean. “The demand for London’s waterways is putting a real pressure on a system which is not really designed for so many boats,” said Fran Read. She said the trust is working to create more mooring spaces, and is encouraging developers to add moorings to waterside schemes. Pontoons could also be used to create more moorings on larger waterways. 

“If a council or a developer decided to build a marina somewhere, that would give a lot more space,” she said.


