Just a few days of sunshine is all it takes to have Londoners pining for a home on the coast — with the peeling grandeur of a Victorian seaside resort gaining extra appeal when determined commuters discover the affordability of local homes.

A league table of the best-performing seaside locations within an hour and a quarter’s commute of central London, published today by Halifax, is dominated by spots long abandoned by holidaymakers.

Discount Brighton, which has pushed itself into a league of its own. The most expensive of the commuter coastal locations, it has seen price growth of 59 per cent in 10 years and the average cost of a home soar to just below £375,000.

The popularity of a beach-side lifestyle has thrust nearby Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex to the top of the table in terms of percentage growth, with prices up 70 per cent in 10 years to an average of £373,056.

With Brighton in second place, three classic day-trip destinations, Leigh-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, and Burnham-on-Crouch, come in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Leigh-on-Sea, which is getting an increasingly trendy reputation thanks to its independent shops and cafés, has accordingly seen prices up 53 per cent to £337,503.

In Southend, slowly shaking off its B&B and funfair reputation, prices are up 43 per cent, to just over £255,000, and prices in Burnham have increased 38 per cent to £296,000.

All these locations have seen increases significantly above the UK average for seaside locations, at 25 per cent.

“Seaside towns are extremely popular places to live,” says Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist. “Being by the seaside does come at a price — with the marked increase in house prices reflecting the demand for rooms with a sea view.

“Over the past decade, house prices in the South-East, especially coastal towns within commuting distance of London, have shown strong growth and have become Britain’s most expensive seaside towns.”

A trio of port towns — Dover, Folkestone and Ramsgate — completes the league table.

Top seaside commuter options within an hour and a quarter of London

Location Average price 10-year change 1. Shoreham-by-Sea £373,056 70% 2. Brighton £374,622 59% 3. Leigh-on-Sea £337,503 53% 4. Southend-on-Sea £255,337 43% 5. Burnham-on-Crouch £296,182 38% 6. Dover £210,774 35% 7. Folkestone £227,624 32% 8. Ramsgate £209,086 26%

Source: Halifax