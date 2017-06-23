Question: My daughter and her three flatmates are about to leave their student house. How likely are they to get their deposit back? They have been renting the apartment from a private landlord but his letting agent prepared the assured shorthold tenancy, collected the rent and dealt with any repairs etc. The girls promise they will clean the house thoroughly.

Answer: The landlord must protect the deposit in a government approved tenancy deposit scheme and is obliged to return it at the end of the tenancy, but can make reasonable deductions to cover any unpaid rent and damage to the property, missing items and cleaning costs.

Possible deductions are usually listed in the assured shorthold tenancy agreement, although the landlord can generally make deductions for breaches of the agreement.

The letting agents should have prepared a schedule at the start of the tenancy, detailing the condition of the apartment — especially of the walls, curtains, carpets etc — as well as listing any contents that should now be left in the same condition. Deductions cannot be made for fair wear and tear.

Check the tenancy agreement to see if professional cleaning is required at the end of the tenancy. The landlord must detail in writing any deductions he intends to make and these deductions can be challenged if they are not agreed.

The tenancy deposit scheme will offer a free dispute resolution service which the parties could use if they both agree to do so.

If you have a question for Fiona McNulty, please email legalsolutions@standard.co.uk or write to Legal Solutions, Homes & Property, London Evening Standard, 2 Derry Street, W8 5EE. We regret that questions cannot be answered individually, but we will try to feature them here.