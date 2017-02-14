  1. Property news

House prices across England are now rising faster than in London for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis

New figures show house prices have risen more across England than in London, where some boroughs recorded stagnant - or falling - property prices during the second half of 2016.

H&P

The average cost of buying in every London borough - February 2017

  • 1/31 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price December 2016: £288,927

    Average price December 2015: £253,145

    Annual change: 14.1%

    Figures based on February 2017 ONS House Price Report

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/31 Barnet

    Average price December 2016: £532,486

    Average price December 2015: £501,293

    Annual change: 6.2%

  • 3/31 Bexley

    Average price December 2016: £334,634

    Average price December 2015: £295,744

    Annual change: 13.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/31 Brent

    Average price December 2016: £494,913

    Average price December 2015: £468,584

    Annual change: 5.6%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/31 Bromley

    Average price December 2016: £436,204

    Average price December 2015: £411,124

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Graham Hussey

  • 6/31 Camden

    Average price December 2016: £866,973

    Average price December 2015: £796,767

    Annual change: 8.8%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/31 Croydon

    Average price December 2016: £365,564

    Average price December 2015: £330,486

    Annual change: 10.6%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8/31 Ealing

    Average price December 2016: £491,441

    Average price December 2015: £475,935

    Annual change: 3.3%

  • 9/31 Enfield

    Average price December 2016: £394,691

    Average price December 2015: £359,625

    Annual change: 9.8%

    Alamy

  • 10/31 Greenwich

    Average price December 2016: £375,188

    Average price December 2015: £360,228

    Annual change: 4.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/31 Hackney

    Average price December 2016: £545,921

    Average price December 2015: £528,858

    Annual change: 3.2%

  • 12/31 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price December 2016: £755,759

    Average price December 2015: £771,960

    Annual change: -210%

  • 13/31 Haringey

    Average price December 2016: £556,116

    Average price December 2015: £518,352

    Annual change: 7.3%

  • 14/31 Harrow

    Average price December 2016: £463,166

    Average price December 2015: £435,864

    Annual change: 6.3%

  • 15/31 Havering

    Average price December 2016: £353,659

    Average price December 2015: £314,588

    Annual change: 12.4%

    John Winfield

  • 16/31 Hillingdon

    Average price December 2016: £415,840

    Average price December 2015: £380,185

    Annual change: 9.4%

  • 17/31 Hounslow

    Average price December 2016: £400,076

    Average price December 2015: £368,802

    Annual change: 8.5%

  • 18/31 Islington

    Average price December 2016: £663,496

    Average price December 2015: £638,445

    Annual change: 3.9%

  • 19/31 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price December 2016: £

    Average price December 2015: £

    Annual change: %

    Shutterstock

  • 20/31 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price December 2016: £1,317,424

    Average price December 2015: £1,264,909

    Annual change: 5.7 %

  • 21/31 Lambeth

    Average price December 2016: £521,422

    Average price December 2015: £484,535

    Annual change: 7.6%

    DANIEL LYNCH

  • 22/31 Lewisham

    Average price December 2016: £419,005

    Average price December 2015: £374,745

    Annual change: 11.80%

  • 23/31 Merton

    Average price December 2016: £502,551

    Average price December 2015: £490,898

    Annual change: 2.4%

  • 24/31 Newham

    Average price December 2016: £353,476

    Average price December 2015: £319,493

    Annual change: 10.6%

  • 25/31 Redbridge

    Average price December 2016: £404,344

    Average price December 2015: £369,059

    Annual change: 9.6%

  • 26/31 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price December 2016: £643,071

    Average price December 2015: £640,645

    Annual change: 0.40%

    Graham Hussey

  • 27/31 Southwark

    Average price December 2016: £509,634

    Average price December 2015: £488,642

    Annual change: 4.3%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 28/31 Sutton

    Average price December 2016: £369,996

    Average price December 2015: £341,717

    Annual change: 8.3%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 29/31 Tower Hamlets

    Average price December 2016: £474,065

    Average price December 2015: £444,125

    Annual change: 6.7%

  • 30/31 Waltham Forest

    Average price December 2016: £438,855

    Average price December 2015: £386,441

    Annual change: 13.6%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/31 Wandsworth

    Average price December 2016: £626,488

    Average price December 2015: £594,044

    Annual change: 5.5%

House prices across England are rising at a faster pace than in London, according to the latest ONS and Land Registry figures, released today.

The impacts of April's stamp duty changes and June's Brexit vote were felt most keenly in London, which experienced pockets of stagnant - or falling - property price growth during the second half of 2016.

Traditionally, house prices have risen at a significantly faster pace in London than in the rest of Britain. However, 2016 ended with the average UK house price rising by 7.7 per cent to £236,000, compared to 7.5 per cent in London.

Despite slightly lower growth, the average cost of buying a home in London is still more than double at £484,000.

London's top-performing boroughs
“The rate of property price growth has been softening, with the capital underperforming the national average for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008," says Rob Weaver, Property Partner's director of investments.

“While prime central London has hit something of a wall, outer London boroughs are still recording double-digit price growth."

Eight of London's 33 boroughs have seen price growth of more than 10 per cent in the past 12 months, with the biggest increases seen in the capital's most affordable borough, Barking and Dagenham. Annual growth of 14.1 per cent has taken average property prices to £289,000 in this east London regeneration zone. 

Unsurprisingly, the other areas recording the strongest growth are also some of the most affordable for home buyers, including the neighbouring east and south-east London boroughs of Havering, Bexley and Newham, where house prices average around £350,000.

This highlights the main issue of London's housing crisis - a lack of affordable homes - as underlined in the government's Housing White Paper released last week.

“While good news for existing homeowners, this further rise in property prices – at four times the rate of consumer price inflation and more than double average earnings growth – will take home ownership even further out of reach for Generation Rent," warns senior economist at PwC, Richard Snook.

House price forecast for 2017
Since 1996, the main driver of property price growth has been the shortage of suitable homes being built to meet the demands of a growing population. Now, modest pay increases are not keeping up with the rising cost of living, making it extremely difficult for first-time buyers to get on to the property ladder.

"If it becomes impossible to buy, sellers will also take a hit on the price of their home due to a drop in demand," says Rightmove director, Miles Shipside.

“The good news for prospective buyers is that we do expect a gradual slowdown in house price inflation in 2017, with our scenarios ranging from between two and six per cent growth," says Snook.


