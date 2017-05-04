  1. Property news

House prices 2017:as asking prices hit £314k, what does the average home look like across Britain now?

What can you find in London for the average asking price of £314,000 and how dramatically does it compare with other cities and regions in Britain?

H&P

What the average UK house price buys in London and around the country

  • 1/18 Bodmin, Cornwall

    £290,000

    A Grade II-listed cottage, with two double bedrooms and courtyard garden, in the sought-after village location of St Tudy, Bodmin. Well-located for the popular north Cornish coast.

  • 2/18 Bristol, south-west England

    £315,000

    A sleek garden flat in a Regency terrace house in Clifton, Bristol. There's a stone feature fireplace in the living room, a master bedroom, a study/second bedroom and a rear garden with patio seating area. Well-located for the Lido, Clifton village and Bristol University.

  • 3/18 Cardiff, Wales

    £325,000

    You could buy a one-bedroom flat in south-east London, or you could buy this six-bedroom semi-detached home just outside of Cardiff. There's a roof terrace, rear garden and planning for a further extension.

  • 4/18 Wrexham, north Wales

    £310,000

    A five-bedroom Georgian townhouse over three floors in Wrexham, north Wales. The home has been refurbished to a high-spec finish, with wooden floors, feature fireplaces and sash windows. Near Wrexham Central and General train stations.

  • 5/18 Birmingham, West Midlands

    £300,000

    This three-bedroom terrace house in Bournville, Birmingham, has plenty of period features including a cast iron fireplace and wooden floors, while contemporary features include a new kitchen and skylights. A short distance from Kings Norton and Bournville train stations, while Cadbury World is a three-minute drive...

  • 6/18 Liverpool, north-west England

    £325,000

    Near Woolton village, this mews home needs some modernisation. It has three entrances, a spiral staircase and private courtyard. Currently used as a two-bedroom home, there's potential for four bedrooms with some reworking of the layout.

  • 7/18 Manchester, north-west England

    £315,000

    In Manchester city centre, this three-bedroom apartment is located in the Islington Wharf development. On the eight floor, the home offers panoramic views of the skyline from floor-to-ceiling windows.

  • 8/18 Glasgow, Scotland

    £310,000

    In one of Glasgow's West End's most sought-after locations, this four-bedroom period apartment in Cecil Street has original sash windows and ornate cornice detailing among traditional features.

  • 9/18 Orkney, north-east Scotland

    £300,000

    A private island, with period cottage and farm make up this package. Spanning approximately 40 acres, the island is connected to mainland Orkney at low tide by a causeway.

  • 10/18 Newcastle, north-east England

    £300,000

    A Victorian terrace house, for sale with no onward chain. Located in Gordon Avenue, in Gosforth's conservation area, the home has three bedrooms, an open plan living/dining area and a loft storage room with skylight.

  • 11/18 Hull, north-east England

    £299,950

    Packed with character, this Grade II-listed Georgian home in Sutton-on-Hull is arranged over three floors. With four double bedrooms, a south-facing rear garden and off-street parking for two cars.

  • 12/18 Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber

    £325,000

    A four-bedroom detached house arranged over three floors in Park Drive, just outside of Bradford. With a garden on three sides, the home has two large reception rooms and is being sold with no onward chain.

  • 13/18 Derby, East Midlands

    £320,000

    This detached family home in Kedleston Road, Derby, has four bedrooms, a cellar and a large rear garden.

  • 14/18 Walcott, Norfolk

    £300,000

    Thatched roof, timber beams and fireplaces are all fabulous period touches found in this rambling house on the Norfolk coast, which has a large garden, parking and garage and a 31ft games room.

  • 15/18 Kent, south-east England

    £325,000

    A Grade II-listed end-of-terrace house in a Kentish conservation area. Near Deal high street and beach, the home has been fully-refurbished to include two bedrooms, a cellar and courtyard garden.

  • 16/18 Charlton, London

    £325,000

    A one-bedroom, lower ground-floor apartment in a period conversion in Floyd Road. There's a small private courtyard, feature bay windows and Charlton train links on the doorstep.

  • 17/18 Catford, London

    £325,000

    This first-floor apartment is located in a Victorian conversion in Faversham Road, near Catford and Honor Oak Part train stations. Having been refurbished recently, the home has a new kitchen, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

  • 18/18 Pimlico, London

    £299,999

    This tiny studio measures just 95sq ft, but there's a pull-out bed, some storage, a mini bathroom hidden behind a sliding door and a kitchen in the corner. The greatest draw, aside from the location in Westminster, the UK's most expensive borough, is the large sun terrace.

The latest figures show the average asking price for a home in the UK hit a record high of £314,000 in April, a £3,500 rise on the previous month.

For this price you could get an entire small island off Orkney in the very north of Scotland with its own period farm cottage, 40 acres of land and a wind turbine for free electricity, or you could buy a 95sq ft studio in central London.

The national average figure masks the large difference in asking prices between different regions of the country, and is also skewed by vastly higher London prices. The aforementioned studio flat is close to Sloane Square in Pimlico in the City of Westminster, the most expensive borough in the country with average asking prices of £2.1 million. 

What you need to buy a £314,000 home

  • A 20 per cent deposit on the average British property would be £62,700.
  • You’d need a household income of £55,760 to meet the affordability calculation of 4.5 times loan to salary ratio to get a mortgage on the remainder.

The cheapest region is the North East, where the average house costs £150,350, according to the Rightmove figures.

For twice that sum you can pick up an attractive red-brick Victorian three-bedroom terraced house, full of period features, in a desirable part of Newcastle.

In Yorkshire and Humber too, there are deals to be found if you have the national average house price at your disposal — in Hull, you could buy a Grade II-listed, semi-detached, four-bedroom house and have change to spare. 

Revealed: the price gap between new-build and resale flats in London

At £418,000, the average asking price in the South East is a quarter higher than the national average but a period seaside bolthole in Kent can be found within budget.

Meanwhile, although average asking prices in London are £637,000, more than four times higher than in the North East and more than double the national average, it is possible to find averagely priced properties in the capital, especially in outer London.

pimlicostudiokitchen.jpg
£299,999: this tiny studio in Westminster costs just below the national average house price

Rightmove currently lists 973 properties in London priced between £300,000 and £325,000.

See the gallery to discover what else you could buy for the average house price throughout the UK.

