  1. Property news

Ten-year house price forecast:could the average London home really cost £867k by 2027?

Lack of affordable homes will continue to drive price growth despite market uncertainty, say experts

Click to follow
H&P

How much could house prices rise by 2027 - and 2037?

How much could house prices rise by 2027 - and 2037?

  • 1/11 England

    Av. house price 1997: £55,789

    Av. house price 2007: £181,824

    Av. house price 2017: £234,278

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £301,864

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £983,826

    eMoov.co.uk figures January 2017

    Shutterstock / Arena Photo UK

  • 2/11 London

    Av. house price 1997: £83,066

    Av. house price 2007: £267,658

    Av. house price 2017: £481,648

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £866,719

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £2,792,783

    Shutterstock

  • 3/11 South-east

    Av. house price 1997: £69,008

    Av. house price 2007: £220,546

    Av. house price 2017: £313,334

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £445,159

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £1,422,708

    Shutterstock

  • 4/11 East

    Av. house price 1997: £59,081

    Av. house price 2007: £194,994

    Av. house price 2017: £278,349

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £397,335

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £1,311,380

    Shutterstock

  • 5/11 South-west

    Av. house price 1997: £57,751

    Av. house price 2007: £197,597

    Av. house price 2017: £239,371

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £287,245

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £992,157

    Shutterstock

  • 6/11 East Midlands

    Av. house price 1997: £46,775

    Av. house price 2007: £151,360

    Av. house price 2017: £176,524

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £205,870

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £666,178

    Shutterstock

  • 7/11 West Midlands

    Av. house price 1997: £47,536

    Av. house price 2007: £144,775

    Av. house price 2017: £163,162

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £183,883

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £560,038

    Shutterstock

  • 8/11 North-west

    Av. house price 1997: £42,353

    Av. house price 2007: £142,760

    Av. house price 2017: £150,249

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £158,131

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £533,010

    Shutterstock

  • 9/11 Wales

    Av. house price 1997: £43,525

    Av. house price 2007: £139,760

    Av. house price 2017: £146,742

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £154,072

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £494,731

    Shutterstock

  • 10/11 North-east

    Av. house price 1997: £42,353

    Av. house price 2007: £132,508

    Av. house price 2017: £126,989

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £121,699

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £380,753

    Shutterstock

  • 11/11 Yorkshire & The Humber

    Av. house price 1997: £46,774

    Av. house price 2007: £141,286

    Av. house price 2017: £152,418

    Predicted av. house price 2027: £164,611

    Predicted av. house price 2037: £496,670

    Shutterstock

A new 20-year house price forecast predicts average property values in London could rise by a staggering 80 per cent to £867,000 by 2027, and be almost £3 million a decade later.

The report, by eMoov, analysed house price data from the Land Registry over the last 20 years which it used to calculate the potential percentage increases in property values for the next two decades.

Since 1996, the main driver of price growth has been the shortage of affordable homes, with house prices in England rising by 320 per cent from an average of £56,000 in 1997 to £234,000 this year.

Property experts believe that the lack of affordable housing, coupled with a growing population, will continue to be the main issue in the housing market for at least the next 10 years.

"This research highlights the near impossible task faced by the next generation of aspirational buyers and acts as a warning to the government should they fail to address the current lack of property available, which is seeing prices once again reach dangerously inflated levels," says Russell Quirk, eMoov.co.uk's CEO. 

Region Av. House price 2017 Predicted av. house price 2027 Predicted av. house price 2037
London £481,648 £866,719 £2,792,783
South East £313,334 £445,159 £1,422,708
East of England £278,349 £397,335 £1,311,380
South West £239,371 £287,245 £992,157
East Midlands £176,524 £205,870 £666,178
West Midlands £163,162 £183,883 £560,037
North West £150,249 £158,131 £533,010
Wales £146,742 £154,072 £494,731
North East £126,989 £121,699 £380,753
Yorkshire & The Humber £152,418  £164,611 £496,670
England £234,278 £301,864 £983,826

RISING COSTS
However, the research didn't take into account the stretched affordability of buyers.

"With the negative combination of the rising cost of living eating away at modest pay increases, it is hard to see how property prices can keep rising at a fast pace," says Miles Shipside, Rightmove director.

"If it becomes impossible to buy, sellers will also take a hit on the price of their home due to a drop in demand."

The rental market is likely to be main beneficiary of this trend. Already more than half of renters are over 30, and a third have children.

"Renting is here to stay," says Johnny Morris, research director at Countrywide. "The biggest shift though will be that people will rent longer." 

Developers across the country are increasingly building homes to rent, rather than to buy, to meet the demands of a growing number of people increasingly priced out of the property market. 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments