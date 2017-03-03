  1. Property news

Home security:London boroughs ranked by risk of burglary in new report

Homes in north London have the highest risk of being burgled, says report...

H&P

Boroughs ranked in order of burglary risk, from highest to lowest

  • 1/32 Barnet

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,844

    Average price 2017: £696,998



  • 2/32 Haringey

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,482

    Average price February 2017: £649,062

  • 3/32 Enfield

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,517

    Average price February 2017: £480,322

  • 4/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 700

    Average price February 2017: £2,126,942

  • 5/32 Camden

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,120

    Average price February 2017: £1,422,554

  • 6/32 Islington

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 872

    Average price February 2017: £785,356

  • 7/32 Brent

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,538

    Average price February 2017: £619,614

  • 8/32 Harrow

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,259

    Average price February 2017: £551,855

  • 9/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 791

    Average price February 2017: £953,345

  • 10/32 City of Westminster

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,059

    Average price February 2017: £1,926,444

  • 11/32 Hackney

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,190

    Average price February 2017: £688,163

  • 12/32 Lambeth

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,706

    Average price February 2017: £644,160

  • 13/32 Waltham Forest

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,097

    Average price February 2017: £471,488

  • 14/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 696

    Average price February 2017: £303,182

  • 15/32 Ealing

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,366

    Average price February 2017: £605,870

  • 16/32 Redbridge

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,381

    Average price February 2017: £478,079

  • 17/32 Havering

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,156

    Average price February 2017: £400,456

  • 18/32 Southwark

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,300

    Average price February 2017: £665,002

  • 19/32 Lewisham

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,163

    Average price February 2017: £465,590

  • 20/32 Bromley

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,162

    Average price February 2017: £534,213

  • 21/32 Hillingdon

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,289

    Average price February 2017: £482,408

  • 22/32 Tower Hamlets

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,112

    Average price February 2017: £608,284

  • 23/32 Croydon

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,528

    Average price February 2017: £425,581

  • 24/32 Hounslow

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,045

    Average price February 2017: £534,830

  • 25/32 Merton

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 809

    Average price February 2017: £641,598

  • 26/32 Newham

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,000

    Average price February 2017: £418,835

  • 27/32 Greenwich

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 884

    Average price February 2017: £464,479

  • 28/32 Wandsworth

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 1,159

    Average price February 2017: £805,719

  • 29/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 661

    Average price February 2017: £886,068

  • 30/32 Sutton

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 613

    Average price February 2017: £441,840

  • 31/32 Bexley

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 553

    Average price February 2017: £366,344

  • 32/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Number of burglaries between April 2016 - March 2017: 550

    Average price February 2017: £592,515

Households in Barnet are the most likely in the capital to be broken into, says a new report that ranks every borough in order of risk of burglary.

Met Police crime mapping data reveals that households in the north London borough have fallen victim to 1,844 burglaries in the last 11 months.

The report, by Approved Index, calculated the risk of being burgled by dividing the Met figures by the number of homes in each borough.

According to the analysis, Haringey and Enfield, neighbouring boroughs of Barnet, are the second and third areas most at risk of being burgled.

Kensington and Chelsea, which has London's highest average house prices, is in fourth position.

Top 10 boroughs with the highest burglary risk (see gallery for full list):

Ranking Borough
1 Barnet
2 Haringey
3 Enfield
4 Kensington & Chelsea
5 Camden
6 Islington
7 Brent
8 Harrow
9 Hammersmith & Fulham
10 Westminster

"Residential burglary has a huge effect on people, and we wanted to see which boroughs were most at risk," says Bryn Glover, who worked on the report.

"Our findings provide a really interesting insight into London crime and it also offers some surprises. Many people probably expect areas like Kensington and Chelsea to be safer, but our data shows that this is not necessarily the case."

Five tips from the Met for securing your home:


1. Install low-level 'dusk til dawn' lighting to increase visibility and deter burglars.

2. Install a visible intruder alarm system - burglars don't want to be seen or heard.

3. Keep side and rear boundaries high to restrict access and front boundaries low to remove hiding places.

4. Lock garages and sheds so that garden tools and ladders can't be used to break into your home.

5. Photograph and mark valuables and sentimental items with your postcode and house number/name.

For more help and advice visit: www.metbumblebee.org 

Burglaries rates are falling
There have been 20,000 burglaries across the capital since April last year, costing each household an average of £2,883 to replace or repair items or damaged fixtures. 

A recent report by Churchill Home Insurance revealed burglary victims have more than a one in four chance of being burgled again.

The good news is the number of burglaries is falling, with the latest figures from the Met showing burglaries had dropped by 4.7 per cent in the 12 months to July 2016, compared with the previous year.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, borough commander for Barking and Dagenham who is leading the Met's burglary prevention scheme Operation Bumblebee, said: "Whilst London has seen a general reduction in burglaries and this is very good news, those who commit these crimes can be transient, so it is difficult to comment on burglary rates in specific boroughs.

“The Met and local authorities have heavily invested in MetTrace [kits for residents to mark their property] and other crime prevention techniques, such as targeting known offenders and known handlers of stolen goods, and this has all contributed to reduction of burglary."

Home security is now also more sophisticated, with even basic alarm systems having the ability to text your phone to let you know if the alarm has been activated.

"People tend to have an alarm system installed after they've had a break-in or their neighbours have been victims," says Frank Rivera, director of London-based security company Frank Alarms.

"The bell ringing deters a burglar because there's a chance someone will investigate. If someone breaks into an empty house with no alarm they have more time to steal and create damage.

"More and more people are also installing CCTV as a deterrent, or as a way to investigate if they receive a text to let them know the alarm has been activated."


