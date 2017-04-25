What is ground rent for? This is a question many leasehold homeowners are asking as they become aware of the onerous annual charges that can come with having a lease.

Ground rents — which are different from service charges — are a rent paid by the owner of a building to the owner of the land it sits on: the landlord.

Across the country and especially in London, ground rents have been ramped up in recent years. There is a simple explanation for this. Residential property, particularly in the capital, has become one of the best-performing and most secure investment asset classes in the world, and investors want a piece of the action.

And thanks to our system of leasehold tenure, which only exists in England and Wales, it is easy for them to hitch a ride.

They do so by buying the freeholds to blocks of flats and, increasingly, freeholds to leasehold houses — often small schemes with shared roads or play areas that have to be charged for. These companies can be registered offshore, with nominee directors.

INVESTORS SEE BENEFITS OF FREEHOLDS

Being the landlord, or “freeholder”, means these companies can appoint the management, receive insurance commissions and rake in fees for subletting consents, or charges when leaseholders — their “tenants” — make alterations to their property. And, of course, they can change ground rents.

Ground rents are a legally enforceable income stream set out in the lease, which buyers sign with legal advice. If you don’t pay ground rent, no court is going to be sympathetic and flat owners can, and do, have their properties forfeited.

Only about 65 leasehold properties are forfeited every year but annual charges have been climbing dramatically with forfeiture routinely threatened by landlords if tenants protest.

GROUND RENT RISES — FROM £300 TO £5M A YEAR

Originally, ground rents were simply a nominal rent charged for use of the land, an annual reminder of who owned it; £10 a year would not have been unusual for, say, a nice Edwardian maisonette in Tooting. However, that situation changed during the downturn of 2008.

Legally enforceable contract: the landlord, or “freeholder”, can change ground rents and threaten forfeiture if tenants protest ( Alamy Stock Photo)

As properties became more difficult to sell housebuilders began discounting the headline prices on leasehold flats and houses, knowing they could recoup the lost profit by jacking up the ground rents. These ground rents can start low, so as not to frighten off home buyers, but can be increased at regular intervals. Developers all over the country are now selling leasehold flats and houses where the ground rents double every 10 years.

The Leasehold Knowledge Partnership was contacted by a buyer who has placed a deposit on a £400,000 flat in Manchester with a 150-year lease where the ground rent starts at £300 a year but doubles each decade.

This means that by the final 10 years of the lease the owner of that property will be paying £4,915,200 a year. The original buyer will be long gone by then, of course, but as the property ages it is likely to become increasingly difficult to sell.

If the flat owners here wanted to buy out the freehold or extend their lease, which they are legally entitled to do, the cost would be astronomical as it would be calculated against the loss of ground rent income.

A SCANDAL TO DWARF PPI

Once a rarity, some 40,000 new houses have been sold with leasehold tenure — often with onerous ground rents — in the past five years.

Last week the All Party Parliamentary Group on leasehold reform, of which the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership is the secretariat, described it as “a national scandal which dwarfs PPI”.

Taylor Wimpey, which created leases with doubling ground rents between 2007 and 2011, has undertaken not to build any more leasehold houses from January this year. Its review into these ground rent terms concludes later this month.

MORTGAGES REFUSED ON LEASEHOLD HOMES

There is mounting evidence that leasehold properties with high ground rent terms have become unsellable as mortgage lenders refuse to lend against them. The Council of Mortgage Lenders has said: “We are aware that some lenders are reviewing their policies to reflect concern about onerous ground rent clauses.”

Some lenders have rather overreacted. The Leasehold Knowledge Partnership was contacted by a buyer in Windsor who’d had his mortgage application refused. The ground rent was only £150 a year, doubling only every 30 years.

That is hardly an onerous ground rent. However, the case demonstrates how nervy lenders have become about the ground rent game getting out of control, and how buyers should rightly be cautious.