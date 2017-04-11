Estate agents report a 60 per cent leap in enquiries from parents seeking £4 million-plus homes near £6,000-a-term Thomas’s Battersea day school, where Prince George will join nearly 500 other four to 13 year-olds from September.

Knight Frank sales manager Kris Ericsson says: “It is no coincidence that within four days of the news breaking last month, registrations for houses of four and five bedrooms went up 60 per cent.

"The enquiries were for specific areas, very near the school in Battersea High Street. They were parents wanting to send their own children there, with large homes overlooking the park in biggest demand.

"The only problem is the dearth of such houses on the market.”