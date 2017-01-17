Diary of an estate agent: Wapping

Monday

Having booked a holiday last night, I am unusually perky for a Monday morning. My mood is further improved by the graduate in the office buying me breakfast from Tom’s Kitchen. My manager, Gary, is away this week, so we’re busier than normal.

After a brief meeting and some gloating about my imminent departure to the sun, my colleagues and I start working through all of the enquiries that came in overnight.

By 9.30am I am fully booked this evening and tomorrow evening until 7.30pm, which isn’t ideal as I have an Association of Residential Lettings Agents exam on Friday and wanted to revise.

Nevertheless, the level of activity is an encouraging start to the week.

Tuesday

I have two tenancies starting today, so I go to both properties to check that all is in order.

It is a legal requirement to ensure that there is a working smoke alarm on each floor of the property. If the smoke alarms aren’t working, the tenant can’t move in.

One of the alarms is fitted but doesn’t appear to have a testing function. I can’t get hold of the landlord and the tenant is arriving in 20 minutes with a removal van to collect the keys.

I make a dash up the road to get a spare. The queue at Screwfix is horrendous so I desperately rearrange my other viewings for the afternoon.

Wednesday

We’re off to a good start today as I receive two offers, and they are accepted. I am also looking forward to a market appraisal in The Heron at lunchtime. It is my favourite building in the City and the flat is an impressive two-bedroom home on the 16th floor.

I need to be back in the office by 2.30pm to meet a landlord but as I am in the City I grab myself a Leon lunch— a nice change to my usual sandwich at the desk. If those tenancies are going to start on Monday I need to work very quickly, so I stay to get everything sorted.

Thursday

Everyone gets a shock at the office today when I arrive really early. I am not a morning person but today I have an 8am appointment.

However, it is cancelled just after I arrive. I cheer up when I get a lovely email from one set of the tenants who moved in on Wednesday.

They are a really nice couple, moving in together for the first time.

Challenges later in the day include a property that isn’t ready for its move-in tomorrow.

The landlord has been held up by late deliveries and I have to handle it, when I am supposed to be revising. Luckily my new colleague helps me.

Friday

Exam day — I make my way to Holborn on the Tube and go over my notes. I check my emails and am thrilled to learn that I landed the instruction in The Heron. The landlord was a tough negotiator and we have been discussing terms for two days but finally got there.

The exam lasts for two hours. This unit is a written test covering the legal aspects of lettings from the 20th century to the present day.

I won’t know the result for eight weeks, but I’m glad it’s over.

When I arrive back at the office my new colleague is celebrating receiving a third offer in her first week. A glass of wine is definitely in order.