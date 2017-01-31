Monday

Always a good way to begin the working week — a strong cappuccino with my old friend Richard, one of the directors at Octagon Developments, who tells me the detached, gated property that has just been built in one of Radlett’s premier roads, complete with indoor pool and cinema complex, basement car park and lift, is ready for occupation, and do I have anyone in mind?

I love these scenarios. It is not usually necessary to go to the open market, as a good estate agent should always have his ear to the ground. As it happens, I do know a couple…

As I enter the Totteridge office an hour later, my enthusiastic negotiator informs me that he has received a call from a well-known Premier League footballer’s agent, looking for a specific type of property for his client in prime Totteridge, so the office is busy pulling out all the stops and putting together a portfolio.

Tuesday

Apparently, we have been inundated with rental enquiries. I’m not sure why in particular, but I assume that as it’s the start of the year, families are sorting themselves out and looking for new schools or jobs in the area. Anyway, thankfully both the Totteridge N20 and Woodside Park N12 offices have several properties to show.

Meanwhile, I make a call to the couple I’ve got in mind for the new Octagon house in Radlett. They are very happy in their Octagon apartment nearby, which I sold them a few years ago. But the thought of a secluded, detached house is tempting now that they are grandparents. I’m taking them over at three o’clock this afternoon.

Wednesday

Just heard that the football agent has selected two of our prime properties in Totteridge to view tomorrow, so fingers crossed he will like at least one of them for his client. It’s lovely to hear that the Woodside Park office is still receiving thank you emails from local residents who enjoyed our complimentary alfresco hot drinks and cookies after-school session back in November to mark our 35-year anniversary.

My lovely couple from Radlett are keen to make an offer on the Octagon property, just as I thought they would be. However, they obviously need to sell their place in order to proceed — and I just happen to know a couple in one of Totteridge’s best roads who expressed an interest in their flat before they bought it. Worth a call.

Thursday

Mr Football Agent is very keen on an imposing, secluded property just off Totteridge Lane, which he is taking his superstar footballer client to view this afternoon, accompanied of course by Oliver Ross, my partner in the Totteridge office. This could be very interesting. We have handled several sales with agents on behalf of their clients before, as we are very discreet, especially with stars.

My “settled” couple from Totteridge, who had no intention of moving anytime soon, are eager to view the Octagon apartment they missed out on a few years ago, so I am picking them up at lunchtime.

Friday

This has definitely been a cracking week. Mr Premier League Footballer has made a superb offer on the secluded Totteridge property, which I know will be accepted by our vendors, especially as the timing for both parties is ideal.

But more than that, my settled couple from Totteridge are delighted to have the opportunity of relocating to the amazing Octagon apartment — which means the owners of that can now make a firm offer on the new Octagon gated property in Radlett.

It just needs Mr and Mrs Settled of Totteridge to sell their home in order to get everyone moving. And funnily enough, the Woodside Park office has just agreed the sale of a property in Mill Hill to cash buyers, whose vendors only want a particular road in Totteridge…which just so happens to be where Mr & Mrs Settled live. I love it when a plan comes together.