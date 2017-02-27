Diary of an estate agent: St John’s Wood

Monday

Driving through the drizzle on a grey Monday morning, the air is unseasonably warm and the traffic’s light for a change, so I reach the office early. I cut into Carluccio’s for my usual skinny cappuccino with four extra shots.

At the morning sales meeting we talk about two houses under offer in St John’s Wood and a small flat in Maida Vale that I’m hoping will exchange today.

The rest of the day is filled with meetings and a 5pm appointment with a guy flying in from Japan who’s relocating his family to London.

Tuesday

There’s optimism in the air — I can sense it as the team spends the morning calling up our applicants. At midday, I have a delightful conversation with yesterday’s buyer from Japan, who is eager for a second viewing of a house I showed him in Hamilton Terrace.

He’s very impressed with this prestige location and the layout of the house with its high ceilings and airy rooms, and feels it will suit his family’s needs.

Wednesday

At a breakfast meeting at The Ivy, a vendor tells me over a plate of eggs Benedict about his plans to move from his four-bedroom apartment in Regent’s Park to a sprawling farmhouse in the Cotswolds, which has been his dream since he was a boy.

The meeting ends on an emotional note, as the eggs Benedict reminds him of his late mother. He is also worried that the rich nature of the breakfast will affect his cholesterol.

I, however, head back to the office feeling healthy and very good after my breakfast.

Thursday

It’s over to head office in Baker Street today for a meeting to discuss plans for the next financial year. I glance at my phone and see three missed calls from Monday’s Japanese buyer.

I call him back and learn he’s keen to view the property a third time but he informs me he’ll be bringing his Latvian aunt, as he’d like her opinion. I don’t have time to question the geography of the relationship as the Latvian aunt is only willing to view the property after 7pm.

My saintly PA books in the viewing.

Friday

Thanks to the unexpectedly spring-like weather and the feel-good factor in the air, this week seems to have zipped by. I stroll into the office and buoy up the team.

My colleague tells me that his buyer’s offer has been accepted on a newly renovated flat in Little Venice, even though a competitor came in with a higher offer. I’m really proud of my team’s negotiating skills.

My PA puts through a call from the Japanese buyer who tells me he wants to make an offer on the house, much to his aunt’s annoyance as she wasn’t a fan.

I leave the office with a sense of achievement and as I get into the car, ready for the weekend, my phone rings. A client is looking to buy a London love nest, preferably near to Lord’s Cricket Ground. Let’s hope that his lover likes cricket…