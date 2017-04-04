Monday

To avoid any surprises first thing on a Monday, I always clear my inbox on a Sunday night. So, I have organised two viewings on a prime Parsons Green flat from weekend enquiries and confirmed a new time for a market appraisal.

Plus, I had an email confirming I will be getting an offer on a property first thing this morning.

My immediate thought on walking into the office is how quickly the offer will come through. I reply to the message, appearing pro-active rather than pestering. I have learnt over the years when to chase — and when not to.

Following up on weekend viewings, giving feedback, booking new viewings and catching up with clients fills my first few hours, and still there’s no sign of the expected offer.

I have, however, referred a London client with a new development site of 12 off-plan flats on the Royal Mile to our Edinburgh office.

Tuesday

Living close to the office is good, as we open at 8am. I drive to work down Fulham Road towards Parsons Green, grabbing an orange from Bayley and Sage, our local deli, and a coffee from our neighbouring café, St Clements, on the way.

Out and about for most of the day, I still manage to check my emails and the offer I’ve been expecting has arrived. It will need some negotiation but it’s a good, solid offer.

A quick call to the buyer to confirm the details and then I call the vendor to put it forward. They will discuss it tonight and come back to me in the morning.

Wednesday

My first viewing is with a TV presenter, a familiar face from my childhood, and we are off to look at three houses. We talk through the pros of the first house and the area but it doesn’t suit.

The next one is a beautiful townhouse that I’ve shown before and it’s a pleasure to view — except for the ninja cat from next door that whizzes past you the second you open the front door. No sign of the cat today but he has a tendency to appear when he’s least expected. This house is also a no.

The third house is bigger but further from Chelsea. I thought this could be a winner but the presenter “can’t see himself living here”.

He’s dealing with our Chelsea office as well and it seems even though he will get a bigger house here, we haven’t yet found the one.

Thursday

I head up to SW10 to meet our Chelsea team at Bolton Studios, an incredible new development of duplex apartments.

There is a good amount of cross-over between our neighbouring offices so it’s important to keep up to date with what we are all selling.

Back to the office and I catch up with solicitors on my current sales and prepare for tomorrow’s appointments.

Lunch is a movable feast in my job so it’s whenever I can find a moment. Today is better than my usual 3pm.

Friday

Two market appraisals represent the busy end to this busy week. The first is a superb house on the Peterborough Estate, a prime address in SW6, then on to a garden flat close to Putney Bridge that I know I will have buyers lining up to view.

It’s 7pm and I’m on my way home for the weekend when the phone rings — we have been instructed on a house in Sands End. Good beginnings and good endings.