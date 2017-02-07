Diary of an estate agent: Fitzrovia

Monday

Buyers and sellers got busy early with their searches this year, so January was a welcome surprise — and February is showing similar signs.

I am not getting carried away, but it seems that people have stopped sitting on their hands and are instead showing a “let’s get on with it” attitude.

We have two flats for sale in the same building, a lovely red-brick mansion block just east of Tottenham Court Road in Bloomsbury.

This is a building in which we have sold and rented a lot of apartments and today we are viewing with an old landlord of ours who lives in the block. He owns other flats in the building and is now keen to add another.

The viewing goes well and we reminisce about how the London property market has changed in the 12 years we have known one another.

He promises an early decision, as he seems very taken with the property. Meanwhile, my colleague Matthew is also having a favourable viewing.

Tuesday

Our premises here at Hudsons are undergoing refurbishment and it’s in the final stages. With the majority of the building works done, the furniture is arriving and looks really smart. We want to create a new environment for our customers.

We are using one of our contractors and they have been brilliant, on time and within budget. It’s good to know they are providing the same service to our managed landlords.

Offers come in on the two red-brick mansion flats this afternoon and both are at sensible levels. Deals are generally taking a bit longer to tie up at the moment but these offers may buck that trend.

One of our sellers lives in America and the exchange rate isn’t really helping, so she is keen to maximise as much as she can. So many factors can come into play with internationally owned properties in London.

Wednesday

With so many changes in legislation, especially in lettings, our new website has to be checked and updated regularly, so I’m working on it today.

Once we go live our customers will be able to utilise new features, information and helpful advice on all aspects of West End property.

I should be calling this “Wonderful Wednesday”. I’ve had two calls asking us to meet and advise on two big local building projects. Our reputation for selling new-build property locally has really gained momentum in recent years .

Thursday

We have a completion due tomorrow and, at the last minute, the new owner is looking for a parking space close to his home. Having been in the area for 15 years we know where to find one. Within two hours we have secured an underground space within 200 yards of the apartment.

Both parties are delighted — and thankful — and a licence is quickly drawn up to finalise the agreement.

After some toing and froing the UK-based sellers accept the bid on one of the mansion flats. We are almost there on the other one, too.

I meet up with a Mayfair developer for a quick afternoon tea at the Charlotte Street Hotel across the road from the office. Never a dull moment in there.

My client and I talk about the market and how he is selling one of the remaining apartments in his development for a cool £25 million.

This is the price for luxury these days and I’m invited to get some buyers round, although at that price they don’t walk through my door every five minutes.

Friday

I’ve been cutting down on caffeine since the start of the year but on Fridays it is allowed, so I’m going to Black Sheep Coffee in Goodge Street.

We just had a phone call confirming completion on a penthouse today in the same street and my colleague Simon is off to hand over the keys to the new owners — a Chinese businessman and his wife. Originally it was out of their budget. However, the currency exchange rate made the difference.

They bought the show flat so they even went ahead and purchased all the furnishings, too. Turn-key, ready to go, all set for Fitzrovia living.