Diary of an estate agent: Chelsea

Monday

A great start to the week. The flat I launched on Friday in Swan Court, Chelsea — which belonged to Denis Thatcher in the Fifties, and was his and Margaret Thatcher’s first home together — got a lot of newspaper coverage and the phones rang off the hook.

It’s a cracking good mansion flat on Chelsea Manor Street, with 24-hour porterage.

The asking price for the two-bedroom flat is £1,235,000 and it is available on a 24-year lease. It’s a larger-than-average flat for the building, at 1,173 sq ft, and could easily be converted into a three-bedroom flat.

It’s very rare to find a flat of this size and with a good address for under £2.5 million in SW3. We received a lot of inquiries and have interest from a couple of buyers.

Tuesday

This morning, I showed the Thatcher flat to a lady of note. She is taking advice on the lease extension and I think she will make an offer.

In the afternoon, I showed a classic part-stucco family house close to Sloane Square with a guide price of £4.35 million to a prospective buyer, who seems keen.

For my last appointment of the day, I met a long-suffering, but extremely loyal client to discuss his fabulous second-floor lateral flat that is sticking. We have just chopped the asking price by 14.4 per cent and he is happy to consider an offer.

Wednesday

An early start to drop the Land Rover at the garage to be serviced, which will be painful. The day is full of viewings, which is positive.

A broad range, from the Swan Court short lease to an £11.25 million house needing work.

During the day, I hear some very interesting economic commentary from two senior finance clients (one of whom is French). Neither voted for Brexit, but both now think that it will be good for the UK because they believe the long-term future of the euro is very bleak.

This can only be good news for prime central London property.

Thursday

I meet some charming Lebanese buyers, to whom I have shown 94 properties in the last 18 months! They have bid £3.85 million for a £4.25 million house.

The offer was rejected. They are viewing it again and thinking of increasing their offer, then they change their minds. Again. I wish them well with their house hunting. Infuriating.

Friday

Hurrah! I exchanged last night on a £6.55 million off-market property in a very exclusive new-build development. My buyer is the best.

Straight as a die and does exactly what she says she will do. It’s a fantastic flat that works brilliantly for her. She originally called me about a £4 million flat on an eight-year lease for £1.35 million, so what she has ended up with is quite different from the original inquiry.

This happens so often. A chat here, a few viewings there, some bridging finance in place and we are across the line. I’ll sell her house next year when the construction job next door is finished.