Diary of an estate agent: Battersea

Monday

One of my clients very kindly let me host a charity dinner in the private dining room and residents’ cinema at a local development over the weekend, so my working week starts with a thank you call to them.

I’m running the London Marathon on April 23 to raise money for our corporate charity partner. This dinner was a chance to raise funds for the charity, and give my training a boost of support.

All of the guests were treated to fine dining, and an exclusive tour of the development and residents’ facilities. Now the pressure is on to fulfil the donations and complete every last one of those 26.2 miles.

This afternoon I take a young couple on a tour of several properties. They are looking for somewhere fresh and funky to rent, with two bedrooms.

Initially, I subtly have to work out if they are after a bedroom each, or just want a spare bedroom for guests. Their hand-holding on the walk to the first flat gives me a big clue.

Tuesday

CBRE’s branded bicycle, a feature of our new Nine Elms office, is my transport today. With all of our properties close by, and a keen eye on our environmental impact, we decided to invest in our own bike to get to viewings. I’ve even got a branded CBRE helmet to match.

My first appointment is at a scheme where CBRE conducted the initial sales, and is now the letting agent. My potential tenant is a lawyer who works near Oxford Circus and loves the easy commute on the Victoria line from Vauxhall.

She is also wowed by the amenities at the development. Even if she gets in late from work, the gym’s open 24 hours, which suits her busy life.

Wednesday

I’m off to view a new instruction, then it’s straight back to the office and on the phones to suggest viewings to the applicants listed on our database.

It’s a stunning two-bedroom flat in a prominent development, with magnificent views over the Thames.

One of the things that I love most about my Battersea and Nine Elms patch is that it’s by the river. No two sunsets look the same, and whether sunshine brings residents out to enjoy the riverside bars, or rain adds a moody backdrop to the London skyline, it’s endlessly interesting.

Thursday

We’re hosting a party tonight to mark the official opening of our Battersea and Nine Elms office. We actually opened back in October, but wanted to save the party for spring so we could spill out for drinks alfresco.

The weather’s fine and the new office is packed with our best clients, interior designers and other contacts.

Friday

I’m tying up the week’s viewings and updating landlords on another successful week of lettings. On average, it takes us less than a week to let each flat, so there’s always a quick turnaround.

As the day ends my mind turns to tomorrow’s marathon training run — a mere 20 miles…