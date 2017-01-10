  1. Property news

Crossrail house prices:Essex homes near Elizabeth line stations see values rocket by up to 54 per cent in three years

The average price of homes in Brentwood, Shenfield and Gidea Park have soared in the past three years thanks to the promise of fast train links to central London

  • 1/8 Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Brentwood, £595,000

    Close to Brentwood station, this family home is new to the market for the first time in 12 years. It is set behind security gates, with spacious living accommodation throughout. Similar properties in the area cost between £500,000 and £600,000.

  • 2/8 Three-bedroom detached house in Shenfield, £685,000

    The average similarly-sized property sells for £600,000 in this area. This one is a charming 19th-century cottage and just a few minutes walk from Shenfield station and St Mary's School.

  • 3/8 Four-bedroom detached house in Gidea Park, £835,000

    A quarter of a mile from Gidea Park's station, this Thirties family home has a new kitchen and bathroom, an entrance hall with oak staircase and a carriage driveway. It's slightly more expensive than the average similarly sized house in the area, which costs £825,000.

  • 4/8 Four-bedroom detached house in Brentwood, £799,995

    The average similarly sized house in the area costs £750,000, but this one is right next to Brentwood's High Street and station. It is modern and well-presented, with four bedrooms and a landscaped rear garden.

  • 5/8 Three-bedroom detached house in Brentwood, £475,000

    Beating this location will be a hard task - it's just 0.1 miles from Brentwood station. Plus, it's cheaper than the average similarly sized property in the area, which goes for £500,000.

  • 6/8 Four-bedroom detached house in Shenfield, £895,000

    This Thirties family home is a stone's throw from Shenfield station, with a 22-minute journey to Liverpool Street possible when Crossrail opens in May. There are four bedrooms and a landscaped garden. Similar properties in the area sell for an average of £900,000.

  • 7/8 One-bedroom apartment in Gidea Park, £220,000

    It's only a short walk to Gidea Park station from this one-bedroom second-floor apartment with a kitchen, lounge, detached garage and communal gardens. Modest in size, it's hard to beat for price and location. The average price for similar properties in the area is £200,000.

  • 8/8 One-bedroom apartment in Brentwood, £275,000

    There's a touch of luxury on offer in this new development minutes from Brentwood's High Street and station. Completed last September, there are three one-bedroom flats available. One-bedroom apartments fetch an average of £225,000 in the area.

Essex homes close to the soon-to-launch Crossrail service have seen impressive price growth of up to 54 per cent in just three years.

Thanks to the promise of an Elizabeth line station, the average price of a three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Brentwood is £500,000, compared to £325,000 in 2013. In the last year alone, prices have risen by 11 per cent, while other areas in the East of England only grew by 6.4 per cent, according to Rightmove's House Price Index.

Research by Beresfords estate agents shows that prices in the popular town of Shenfield have also rocketed, with one-bedroom apartments enjoying the most growth, of 37.5 per cent on average.

Flat buyers will be set back £275,000, whereas the national average house price is £216,674.

Prices have leapt in Gidea Park, near Romford, rising by 34 per cent. Four-bedroom detached town houses cost an average of £825,000, compared to £620,000 in 2013.

Despite the substantial price rises, Terry Holmes, director at Beresfords estates agents, still considers Essex a smart choice for buyers.

"There is huge demand for housing in Essex from commuters," he says. "It is still a very affordable option compared to other home country locations. The arrival of Crossrail will offer commuters faster connections to London Liverpool Street and, when the line is fully opened, offer quick and very accessible links to central London, Canary Wharf, Heathrow and further afield."

Crossrail officially opens its services from Shenfield to London Liverpool Street this May, with the full line following in December 2019.

