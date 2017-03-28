The Government’s flagship scheme to help home buyers is no help at all in London, critics claim.

The Lifetime ISA — or LISA — is a tax-free savings account aimed at 18- to 39-year-old first-time buyers, as well as people keen to save for retirement. However, the product is said to be overcomplicated and of little help to buyers struggling to raise a deposit to get on the capital’s pricey property ladder.

From Thursday, April 6, under-40s will be able to save up to £4,000 per year until their 50th birthday and the Government will add a 25 per cent bonus. Those who save the maximum amount each year for the full life of the scheme could get an extra leg up, calculated at £32,000.

In London, however, with average deposits for starter homes at almost £90,000 according to the latest data from Lloyds Bank, first-time buyers would need to save for 18 years to scrape together enough money – by which point prices will have risen and still be out of reach.

“It is not a bad product, in that there is a Government bonus of £1,000 for every £4,000 you save and there is scope for other family members to contribute,” says Tim Bennett, a partner at wealth management firm Killick & Co. “It is something.” But not enough to be helpful.

EXAMINE THE SMALL PRINT

Bennett warns LISA buyers to go through the small print very carefully. Chiefly, savers should be aware that the LISA is ring-fenced for home deposits or pensions. Savers who need to withdraw their money for any other reason — apart from terminal illness — will have to repay their bonus, plus interest, and pay a five per cent penalty.

There is also no guarantee that future governments will continue paying a 25 per cent bonus to LISA savers. Ministers could choose to reduce payments, or do away with the scheme altogether.

And the maximum price of a home bought using the scheme is £450,000, which as all house-hunters know, does not go far in the capital.

The idea seems to have left lenders cold. Only one high street provider, the Skipton Building Society, has said it will offer the cash version of the LISA, acceptable for deposits.

​Hargreaves Lansdown and True Potential have both announced plans to offer investment versions of the ISA, which can be used for pension savings. But many major banks and building societies, including Nationwide and Santander, have said they will not introduce LISAs.

Simon Collins, product technical manager at mortgage advisers John Charcol, says: “It almost comes across as a bit gimmicky. It contains a complex series of conditions and potential penalty clauses [that] would deter investors due to its sheer complexity. People do not like complicated things. People will be scared off by the idea of penalties - that is, if they can even really grasp them.”

His preference would be a simple high-interest savings account for first-time buyers, and he adds that putting aside £4,000 a year would be a “drop in the ocean” in London’s market, even with good interest. “In other parts of the country it would be fine, but do people have the salaries to save that much money?” he says.