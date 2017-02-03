  1. Property news

Commuter homes in Kent: new coastal housing scheme on former golf course - within an hour's commute of the capital

Coastal town Herne Bay offers a new scheme of Arts & Crafts-style houses, built on a former golf course.

Click to follow
H&P
redrowhp.jpg

From £354,995: the new scheme of Arts & Crafts-style houses is due for completion later this year

Kent coastal towns stand out as good value compared with the Sussex seaside and the yachtie Solent. 

Equity-rich Londoners can buy bigger in a town within an hour's commute of the capital.

Herne Bay close to Canterbury and popular Whitstable, is recovering much of its 19th-century resort cachet with the help of a council regeneration plan.

Read more

Much of the town's original Victorian seafront architecture is intact, and its two-mile shingle Blue Flag beach is an enduring year-round attraction. 

The Fairways is a scheme of Arts & Crafts-style houses being built on a former golf course. There is a choice of three or four bedrooms with integral or separate garage.

Prices from £354,995 to £409,995, with completion due later this year. Call Redrow on 01227 637044. 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments