Kent coastal towns stand out as good value compared with the Sussex seaside and the yachtie Solent.

Equity-rich Londoners can buy bigger in a town within an hour's commute of the capital.

Herne Bay close to Canterbury and popular Whitstable, is recovering much of its 19th-century resort cachet with the help of a council regeneration plan.

Much of the town's original Victorian seafront architecture is intact, and its two-mile shingle Blue Flag beach is an enduring year-round attraction.

The Fairways is a scheme of Arts & Crafts-style houses being built on a former golf course. There is a choice of three or four bedrooms with integral or separate garage.

Prices from £354,995 to £409,995, with completion due later this year. Call Redrow on 01227 637044.