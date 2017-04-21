  1. Property news

Commuter homes in Kent: historic Medway towns offer Docklands-style waterfront living and fast rail links into London

Kent's St Mary's Island has been transformed into a 150-acre "green" neighbourhood with Docklands-style waterfront living for commuters... 

 From £484,995: the latest phrase includes three-storey, four-bedroom Sandpiper houses with a first-floor living area and sun terrace

Kent's historic Medway towns are an obvious place for Docklands-style waterfront living. Decline set in during the Eighties when the royal dockyard at Chatham closed. 

But new fast rail links and ambitious regeneration are beginning to entice London commuters, two decades after Eurostar trains first cut a swathe through this region.

St Mary's Island, once a dumping ground for the naval base, has been transformed into a 150-acre "green" neighbourhood with boardwalks alongside shops, cafés and restaurants.

Traditional Kentish-style designs are mixed with contemporary architecture featuring bold colours, timber cladding, sun decks and steeply pitched roofs. And there are splendid water views.

Azure is the latest phase and includes three-storey, four-bedroom Sandpiper houses with a first-floor living area and sun terrace, plus a garage and rear garden. 

Prices from £484,995. Call 01634 891200. 


