Kent's historic Medway towns are an obvious place for Docklands-style waterfront living. Decline set in during the Eighties when the royal dockyard at Chatham closed.

But new fast rail links and ambitious regeneration are beginning to entice London commuters, two decades after Eurostar trains first cut a swathe through this region.

St Mary's Island, once a dumping ground for the naval base, has been transformed into a 150-acre "green" neighbourhood with boardwalks alongside shops, cafés and restaurants.

Traditional Kentish-style designs are mixed with contemporary architecture featuring bold colours, timber cladding, sun decks and steeply pitched roofs. And there are splendid water views.

Azure is the latest phase and includes three-storey, four-bedroom Sandpiper houses with a first-floor living area and sun terrace, plus a garage and rear garden.

Prices from £484,995. Call 01634 891200.