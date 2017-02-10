  1. Property news

Commuter homes in Kent: Ashford is a top destination with thirty-something Londoners, offering high-speed trains and family homes from £395k

Ashford's population is set to double over the next 25 years so get in quick with this new scheme of traditional-design houses in a village setting on the edge of the town.

From £394,995: Chestnut Grange is a new scheme of traditional-design houses in a village setting

Ashford is a key growth area for Kent, with a £2.5 billion development strategy in place that includes an expansion of the popular McArthurGlen designer outlet and a new Ashford College campus.

What was an ancient market town has become a regional business hub and its population is forecast to double during the next 25 years.

This is largely due to the arrival of high-speed trains, which have slashed journey times to central London to 38 minutes.

Savills reports that Ashford is one of the top destinations for thirty-something Londoners leaving the capital for a good-value commuter home. 

At Chestnut Grange a scheme of traditional-design houses in a village setting on the edge of the town, three-bedroom homes cost from £394,995. Call David Wilson Homes on 0844 5010766.


