  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Zone 4 homes with fast transport links:new homes in leafy Mitcham come with garages on a former factory complex - just 25 minutes from Waterloo

The south-west London suburb may have a country village atmosphere but Mitcham is only a 25-minute train ride to Waterloo and Victoria.

Click to follow
H&P
millfieldsexthp.jpg

The arrival of the Northern line in 1926 sparked a development boom but Merton, Morden and Mitcham in south-west London are still punctuated by greenery and commons, and the River Wandle runs through them.

In Mitcham, once renowned for its lavender fields and watercress beds, a former factory complex has made way for Millfields, above and below, a scheme of apartments and townhouses with integral garages on the Wandle’s banks. 

millfieldsinthp.jpg
Good value: Flats at Millfields cost from $310,000, with houses from £415,000

​Mitcham is an odd blend of bustling town, light industry and country village. Sitting in Zone 4, it has 25-minute trains to Waterloo and Victoria, and eye-catchingly good-value homes.

Flats at Millfields cost from £310,000, with houses from £415,000. Call Redrow on 020 8712 0594 for more.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments