The arrival of the Northern line in 1926 sparked a development boom but Merton, Morden and Mitcham in south-west London are still punctuated by greenery and commons, and the River Wandle runs through them.

In Mitcham, once renowned for its lavender fields and watercress beds, a former factory complex has made way for Millfields, above and below, a scheme of apartments and townhouses with integral garages on the Wandle’s banks.

​Mitcham is an odd blend of bustling town, light industry and country village. Sitting in Zone 4, it has 25-minute trains to Waterloo and Victoria, and eye-catchingly good-value homes.

Flats at Millfields cost from £310,000, with houses from £415,000. Call Redrow on 020 8712 0594 for more.