The arrival of the Northern line in 1926 sparked a development boom but Merton, Morden and Mitcham in south-west London are still punctuated by greenery and commons, and the River Wandle runs through them.
In Mitcham, once renowned for its lavender fields and watercress beds, a former factory complex has made way for Millfields, above and below, a scheme of apartments and townhouses with integral garages on the Wandle’s banks.
Mitcham is an odd blend of bustling town, light industry and country village. Sitting in Zone 4, it has 25-minute trains to Waterloo and Victoria, and eye-catchingly good-value homes.
Flats at Millfields cost from £310,000, with houses from £415,000. Call Redrow on 020 8712 0594 for more.
