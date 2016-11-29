  1. Property news
Where to buy a shared-ownership property in east London: four hot regeneration zones for first-time buyers - from Whitechapel to Stratford and the Royal Docks

Vast areas of east London from Stratford to the Royal Docks are being transformed thanks to the arrival of thousands of new flats — many of which are up for grabs under shared ownership schemes

    Prospect East in Leyton Road, is near East Village and close to the station. On the western side of the Olympic Park, it is also less than a mile from Leyton’s smaller but more authentic and rapidly improving shops and eateries. Housing association East Thames has three-bedroom flats at Prospect East, from £167,250 for 30 per cent. Estimated monthly costs come in at just under £2,000, including £846 mortgage, £894 rent, and service charge at £183.

    Jessop at New Providence Wharf is less than a mile from Canary Wharf and a DLR trip from East India in Zone 2 to Bank. Two-bedroom open-plan flats are priced at £121,250 for a 25 per cent share. The deposit is £12,125, and monthly costs include mortgage at an estimated £681, £834 rent and £159 service charge.

    New Provedience Wharf

    At Royal Dock Gardens a 35 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat starts at £115,500. Monthly costs are mortgage of £584, rent of £492, and service charge of £104. Two-bedroom flats start at £139,125 for 35 per cent, with monthly mortgage payments estimated at £677, rent at £592, and service charge at £142.

    The Royal Albert Wharf overlooks the Royal Albert Basin close to the Thames. Two-bedroom flats start at £172,000 for a 40 per cent share. Deposit is £17,200, and estimated monthly costs are mortgage payments of about £860, £591 rent and service charge at £179. By about 2021 there will be more than 1,500 homes on this site alone, with cafés and shops lining the dockside and a tree-lined public square.

    The Cavallo at Goodman’s in Whitechapel is an easy walk to Aldgate Tube walking distance of the City. One-bedroom shared-ownership flats are priced from £152,000 for a 25 per cent share. A 10 per cent deposit would be £15,200, and monthly costs would include rent at £667.19, service charge of £154.53 and estimated mortgage repayments of £762. Most of the homes at The Cavallo have balconies, and there are two acres of open space, plus a central square lined with restaurants and bars.

    You can buy a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat at Drummond House, Royal Arsenal Riverside for £85,625. Buyers need a joint income of at least £50,709 and will need to raise a deposit of £8,562. The area is set for a boost thanks to the arrival of Crossrail at nearby Woolwich Arsenal - just one of two Elizabeth Line stations south of the river. Journey times to central London will be halved.

    For £159,000 you can buy a 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat in Chiswick Gate, W4 – meaning you’d need a deposit of £15,900. Chiswick is good for commuters, shops, restaurants and bars. It is also surrounded by greenery as well as water, with Dukes Meadows, Gunnersbury Triangle nature reserve, Chiswick House grounds, Kew Gardens and Richmond Park.

    Forty per cent of a one-bedroom flat is priced from £134,000 at Maple Court, Streatham; with 40 per cent of a two-bedroom flat for £181,000; and £180,000 for 30 per cent of a three-bedroom house.

    Notting Hill Housing’s Maple Court development in Streatham includes shared-ownership family houses and flats for young buyers. Just off Leigham Court Road, these homes are handy for Streatham Common and less than a mile from Streatham Hill station in Zone 3, with trains to Victoria from 17 minutes.

    Streatham High Road is noisy and polluted but with the promise of a Crossrail 2 station at Tooting, just a 15-minute bus ride away from Maple Court, the future looks bright for this neighbourhood.

    There’s a good community feel with regular events such as the arty Streatham Festival, Streatham Food Festival, and an annual kite-flying day on the common.

    Homes aimed at first-time buyers are priced from £195,000 for a 30 per cent share in a one-bedroom property at Music Box on Union Street.

    Music Box is being built within a cluster of new cafés, bars and restaurants while Borough Market (pictured) is also nearby.

    Gordon Ramsay has just opened a new restaurant in the already buzzing area of SE1.

    Gordon Ramsay's Union Street Café in Great Suffolk Street joins a host of eateries in this foodie area.

    For a 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat at Grange Walk, off Tower Bridge Road.

    New homeowners at Grange Walk will be just over half a mile away from London Bridge.

    Grange Walk is close to Bermondsey’s Maltby Street Market.

    If you are a first-time buyer, it’s time to get your skates on as the Help to Buy scheme is due to end soon — and there is a big choice out there.

    Shared-ownership homes start at £152,000 at Blackwall, a new regeneration hotspot that is swiftly becoming known for much more than its cross-Thames tunnel.

    The new Westminster Home Ownwership Accelerator scheme offers a lifeline to Londoners struggling to save for a deposit to buy a home with cheaper rents and cash bonuses.

    Forty-minute commutes to the City make this west London spot one for first-time buyers to watch...

    First timers who fancy period living can find it at this new shared-ownership development in Ealing.

    The innovative Discount Market Sale programme is now being used to sell flats at sought-after Chelsea Creek and Fulham Reach, enabling first-time buyers to buy a proportion of a property - paying a monthly service charge but no rental costs.

    Experts have warned the capital's housing market could see the effect of Brexit for months, but there is hope for those hoping to get on the property ladder...

    With prices from £126,000, the first 72 shared-ownership homes go on sale at Royal Albert Wharf, for Londoner's first-time buyers.

    Enderby Wharf is part of a fast-changing riverside strip between the historic town centre and Greenwich Peninsula, local planners aim to create a continuous pedestrian route with attractions along the way, including a cruise liner terminal.

    Saving is back in fashion, with small adjustments making a big difference - such as haggling on the price of big purchases and ditching the gym membership.

    Shared-ownership homes at Aura House, a new boutique development in Balham High Road, are a rare find in this cool, connected south London property hotspot.

    Canada Water is in its 16th year of regeneration. Get in now, as new homes, arts venues and shops are set to completely transform the area...

    Zone 2 shared-ownership homes in a prime north London location priced from £105k, close to Upper Street’s bustling bars and bistros.

    With four in every 10 London buyers taking advantage of the Help to Buy initiative, new-homes builders across the capital are rushing to launch blocks of apartments reserved exclusively for the low-deposit scheme.

    Shared-ownership homes are launching next to the Athletes' Village on the doorstep of east London's thriving Olympic Park neighbourhood - with prices from £106k...

When the sun sets, the east London skyline is lit up by red and orange lights atop all the cranes. The great regeneration zones reinventing run-down neighbourhoods also represent the most concentrated opportunity for first-time buyers priced off the private property ladder.

Few developers are meeting Mayor Sadiq Khan’s election pledge that half of all homes in the capital’s new schemes should be earmarked for first timers, but the sheer volume of flats being built in east London makes it the best hunting ground for shared-ownership property.

Most of these homes are in zones at an early stage of regeneration and will require some vision from buyers. But there are exceptions.

1. WHITECHAPEL
The Cavallo at Goodman’s Fields (peabodysales.co.uk) is a Zone 1 option, in E1, and won the “best large development” category in the London Evening Standard New Homes Awards this year.

In Whitechapel, it’s an easy walk to Aldgate Tube, and within reasonable walking distance of the City. One-bedroom shared-ownership flats are priced from £152,000 for a 25 per cent share. A 10 per cent deposit would be £15,200, and monthly costs would include rent at £667.19, service charge of £154.53 and estimated mortgage repayments of £762. Most of the homes at The Cavallo have balconies, and there are two acres of open space, plus a central square lined with restaurants and bars.

2. BLACKWALL
Buyers who work in Canary Wharf, meanwhile, should look at Blackwall, on the northern edge of the Isle of Dogs. Shared-ownership flats at Jessop at New Providence Wharf (genesishahomes.org.uk) are less than a mile from Canary Wharf and a DLR trip from East India in Zone 2 to Bank.

Two-bedroom open-plan flats are priced at £121,250 for a 25 per cent share. The deposit is £12,125, and monthly costs include mortgage at an estimated £681, £834 rent and £159 service charge.

When completed the site, by Ballymore, will be a village in itself, overlooking the Thames and with shops, restaurants, bars and a park.

Another Blackwall option is 26-storey Horizons Tower (nhillsales.com), with marvellous views of the river and Poplar Dock Marina, plus concierge and gym. Blackwall DLR is a five-minute walk away, and Canary Wharf is a 15-minute stroll.

horizonstowerhp.jpg
From £95,625: for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat at Horizons Tower, in Blackwall, with river views

Prices start at £95,625 for 25 per cent of a one-bedroom flat, and a deposit of £9,563 is necessary. Monthly mortgage payments are about £804, plus rent at £657 and a £160 service charge.

A 25 per cent share of a two-bedroom flat starts at £128,125, requiring £12,813 deposit. Monthly costs include mortgage repayments of about £1,007, rent at £881, plus service charge at £220.

Three-bedroom flats at Horizons Tower are £147,500 for a 25 per cent share, requiring £14,750 deposit, and monthly mortgage will be about £775. Rents are set at £1,014, and service charge is £260.

3. STRATFORD
Stratford is morphing from Olympic village to London village at a tremendous pace, with new neighbourhoods being created on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and its fringes.

With a giant Westfield shopping centre, landmark sports facilities and superb transport links — King’s Cross in seven minutes; Canary Wharf in 15, and Crossrail on the way — Stratford is a popular option for younger buyers.

Prospect East (prospecteast.co.uk) in Leyton Road, is near East Village and close to the station. On the western side of the Olympic Park, it is also less than a mile from Leyton’s smaller but more authentic and rapidly improving shops and eateries.

Housing association East Thames has three-bedroom flats at Prospect East, from £167,250 for 30 per cent.  Estimated monthly costs come in at just under £2,000, including £846 mortgage, £894 rent, and service charge at £183.

4. E16: ROYAL DOCKS, CANNING TOWN AND CUSTOM HOUSE
Perhaps the richest shared-ownership hunting ground right now is E16. This huge regeneration zone takes in the Royal Docks, Canning Town and Custom House.It’s very much a work in progress, but there are plans for 24,000 homes and 60,000 new jobs in the area. Billions of pounds in investment is pouring in.

New Help-to-Buy flats from £280k are launching in Crossrail hotspot

One of the first developments is Royal Albert Wharf (nottinghillhousing.org.uk), overlooking the Royal Albert Basin and close to the Thames. Two-bedroom flats start at £172,000 for a 40 per cent share. Deposit is £17,200, and estimated monthly costs are mortgage payments of about £860, £591 rent and service charge at £179.

By about 2021 there will be more than 1,500 homes on this site alone, with cafés and shops lining the dockside and a tree-lined public square.

The Royal Docks area is becoming increasingly interesting as a place to live. The University of East London has moved in, and a series of housing schemes will boost the supply of restaurants, bars, and shops. For commuters the nearest station is Gallions Reach DLR with services to Canary Wharf in 19 minutes, London Bridge in 22, and Waterloo in 25. 

Shared ownership tends to focus on one- and two-bedroom flats but at Royal Albert Wharf there are three-bedroom triplex flats that would suit a small family. Open plan with private terraces and access to a courtyard garden, prices start at £216,000 for a 40 per cent share. The deposit comes in at £21,600, with monthly mortgage of about £1,014, rent of £743 and £267 service charge.

At nearby Royal Dock Gardens (east-thames.co.uk) a 35 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat starts at £115,500. Monthly costs are mortgage of £584, rent of £492, and service charge of £104. Two-bedroom flats start at £139,125 for 35 per cent, with monthly mortgage payments estimated at £677, rent at £592, and service charge at £142. 

Royal Dock Gardens is a short walk through Cundy Park to Custom House, part of the Elizabeth line from 2018, with faster journeys to Liverpool Street, Bond Street and Heathrow. Along with Royal Albert Wharf, Royal Dock Gardens is also very handy for London City airport.


