The dream commuting ticket for all Londoners using the Tube is getting a seat. So if you want to rest in peace on your way to work read on because new research reveals the stations where you should buy a property if you want to bag an empty space on the network.

The zone-by-zone guide published today also shows which of these areas are seeing the most impressive price growth – so commuters get a double whammy, a seat and a home with strong profit growth.

London’s seemingly insatiable growth now means at the height of the morning rush hour it’s possible to get a seat at just 29 per cent of the 203 tube stations outside Zone 1. Of course he who travels furthest gets a seat at virtually the beginning of the line, so a long commute but the good news is this is where property is cheapest.

Five cheapest Tube stations where you can get a seat at 8am

The best-value 20 stations stretch from Zone 4 to Zone 9. Barking, on the District Line, tops the list with an average house price of £349,000.

East London dominates the list of 10 cheapest areas close to stations where commuters can secure that coveted rush hour seat, mostly along the Central line.

Of the four Central line stops that make the top 10, Debden in Zone 6 is least expensive, with an average house price of £385,000.

Only two top 10 stations are in north London: Chesham in Zone 9 on the Metropolitan line, where the average house price is £389,000, and Burnt Oak in Zone 4 on the Northern line, where prices are £418,000.

Hatton Cross, near Heathrow Airport, in Zone 5 on the Piccadilly line is the only west London station to make the top 10, with an average house price of £436,000.

THE 10 CHEAPEST TUBE STATIONS WHERE SEATS ARE AVAILABLE AT 8AM

Source: TFL & Hamptons International