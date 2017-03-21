  1. Property news
  2. Buying

The London Tube stations to buy near:top 20 best-value areas where you are guaranteed a seat on your morning commute

Click to follow
H&P

Top 20 cheapest Tube stops where rush hour commuters can get a seat

Top 20 cheapest Tube stops where rush hour commuters can get a seat

  • 1/21 The top 61 stations where you can get a seat on the Tube at 8am

  • 2/21 Barking, Zone 4

    Tube line: District

    Average house price: £349,390



    Source: TFL & Hamptons International

    Daniel Lynch

  • 3/21 Debden, Zone 6

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £384,909

    London Moving/ Flickr

  • 4/21 Chesham, Zone 9

    Tube line: Metropolitan

    Average house price: £388,959

    JDMack/Flickr

  • 5/21 Hainault, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £393,213

    Rex

  • 6/21 Hornchurch, Zone 6

    Tube line: District

    Average house price: £407,589

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 7/21 Burnt Oak, Zone 4

    Tube line: Northern

    Average house price: £418,355

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8/21 Fairlop, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £426,395

    Ewan Munro/ Flickr

  • 9/21 Barkingside, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £429,396

  • 10/21 Hatton Cross, Zone 5

    Tube line: Piccadilly

    Average house price: £436,375

    RPM/ Flickr

  • 11/21 Upminster Bridge, Zone 6

    Tube line: District

    Average house price: £457,919

    Diamond Geezer/ Flickr

  • 12/21 Colindale, Zone 4

    Tube line: Northern

    Average house price: £468,523

  • 13/21 Grange Hill, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £469,401

    Diamond Geezer/ Flickr

  • 14/21 Harrow & Wealdstone, Zone 5

    Tube line: Bakerloo

    Average house price: £473,484

    Julian Walker/ Flickr

  • 15/21 Uxbridge, Zone 6

    Tube line: Piccadilly

    Average house price: £476,566

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 16/21 Ruislip Gardens, Zone 5

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £478,176

    RPM/ Flickr

  • 17/21 Queensbury, Zone 4

    Tube line: Jubilee

    Average house price: £485,309

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 18/21 South Ruislip, Zone 5

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £492,143

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 19/21 Watford, Zone 7

    Tube line: Metropolitan

    Average house price: £539,759

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 20/21 Croxley, Zone 7

    Tube line: Metropolitan

    Average house price: £544,767

    Diamond Geezer/ Flickr

  • 21/21 Rayners Lane, Zone 5

    Tube line: Piccadilly

    Average house price: £566,438

    Nico Hogg/ Flickr

The dream commuting ticket for all Londoners using the Tube is getting a seat. So if you want to rest in peace on your way to work read on because new research reveals the stations where you should buy a property if you want to bag an empty space on the network.

The zone-by-zone guide published today also shows which of these areas are seeing the most impressive price growth – so commuters get a double whammy, a seat and a home with strong profit growth.

London’s seemingly insatiable growth now means at the height of the morning rush hour it’s possible to get a seat at just 29 per cent of the 203 tube stations outside Zone 1. Of course he who travels furthest gets a seat at virtually the beginning of the line, so a long commute but the good news is this is where property is cheapest.

Five cheapest Tube stations where you can get a seat at 8am

The best-value 20 stations stretch from Zone 4 to Zone 9. Barking, on the District Line, tops the list with an average house price of £349,000. 

East London dominates the list of 10 cheapest areas close to stations where commuters can secure that coveted rush hour seat, mostly along the Central line.

Read more

Of the four Central line stops that make the top 10, Debden in Zone 6 is least expensive, with an average house price of £385,000. 

Only two top 10 stations are in north London: Chesham in Zone 9 on the Metropolitan line, where the average house price is £389,000, and Burnt Oak in Zone 4 on the Northern line, where prices are  £418,000. 

Hatton Cross, near Heathrow Airport, in Zone 5 on the Piccadilly line is the only west London station to make the top 10, with an average house price of £436,000.

THE 10 CHEAPEST TUBE STATIONS WHERE SEATS ARE AVAILABLE AT 8AM
Source: TFL & Hamptons International

Station Line Zone Av. house price
Barking District 4 £349,390
Debden Central 6 £384,909
Chesham Metropolitan 9 £388,959
Hainault Central 4 £393,213
Hornchurch Central 6 £407,589
Burnt Oak Northern 4 £418,355
Fairlop Central 4 £426,395
Barkingside Central 4 £429,396
Hatton Cross Piccadilly 5 £436,375
Upminster Bridge District 6 £457,919

Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments