The Zones 2 and 3 Tube stations to live near:buy in Queen's Park, South Wimbledon and Neasden for good value, house price growth – and a rush hour seat

Look to South Wimbledon for the best house price growth – and a good chance of getting a seat on the morning commute – in Zones 2 and 3.

H&P

Top 20 cheapest Tube stops where rush hour commuters can get a seat

  • 1/21 The top 61 stations where you can get a seat on the Tube at 8am

  • 2/21 Barking, Zone 4

    Tube line: District

    Average house price: £349,390



  • 3/21 Debden, Zone 6

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £384,909

  • 4/21 Chesham, Zone 9

    Tube line: Metropolitan

    Average house price: £388,959

  • 5/21 Hainault, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £393,213

  • 6/21 Hornchurch, Zone 6

    Tube line: District

    Average house price: £407,589

  • 7/21 Burnt Oak, Zone 4

    Tube line: Northern

    Average house price: £418,355

  • 8/21 Fairlop, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £426,395

  • 9/21 Barkingside, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £429,396

  • 10/21 Hatton Cross, Zone 5

    Tube line: Piccadilly

    Average house price: £436,375

  • 11/21 Upminster Bridge, Zone 6

    Tube line: District

    Average house price: £457,919

  • 12/21 Colindale, Zone 4

    Tube line: Northern

    Average house price: £468,523

  • 13/21 Grange Hill, Zone 4

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £469,401

  • 14/21 Harrow & Wealdstone, Zone 5

    Tube line: Bakerloo

    Average house price: £473,484

  • 15/21 Uxbridge, Zone 6

    Tube line: Piccadilly

    Average house price: £476,566

  • 16/21 Ruislip Gardens, Zone 5

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £478,176

  • 17/21 Queensbury, Zone 4

    Tube line: Jubilee

    Average house price: £485,309

  • 18/21 South Ruislip, Zone 5

    Tube line: Central

    Average house price: £492,143

  • 19/21 Watford, Zone 7

    Tube line: Metropolitan

    Average house price: £539,759

  • 20/21 Croxley, Zone 7

    Tube line: Metropolitan

    Average house price: £544,767

  • 21/21 Rayners Lane, Zone 5

    Tube line: Piccadilly

    Average house price: £566,438

Zone 2 has only eight Underground stations with seats available during the morning rush hour, according to Hamptons International which analysed TfL data on your chances of getting a seat in the morning.

The vast majority are on the Hammersmith & City Line in west London but houses within 10 minutes’ walk of Ladbroke Grove,

Latimer Road or Royal Oak stations don’t come cheap. In Ladbroke Grove, for example, the average price of a house is just over £4.5 million.

The most economical location is Queen’s Park, on the Bakerloo Line, where houses cost just over £1.2 million. Queen’s Park has also seen the strongest annual price increase, of a just above inflation 3.9 per cent, reflecting the slowdown in price growth in central London in the last two years.

Quiet stations are even more of a rarity in Zone 3, where just three locations have been identified as having excess capacity in the morning – Neasden, Walthamstow Central, and South Wimbledon.

The average price of a house in Neasden is the lowest of the three – just under £600,000 – but it is South Wimbledon which has seen the most impressive price growth. The average price of a house is just under £877,000 – up 14.4 per cent in the last year.

THE TUBE STATIONS WHERE SEATS ARE AVAILABLE AT 8AM
Source: TFL & Hamptons International

Zone 2
Annual travel card: £1,320

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change
Queen's Park Bakerloo £1,236,392 3.9%
Shepherd's Bush Market Hammersmith & City £1,383,671 -0.2%
Hammersmith Piccadilly £1,477,367 2.2%
Goldhawk Road Hammersmith & City £1,516,790 3.4%
Wood Lane Hammersmith & City £1,592,220 2.7%
Royal Oak Hammersmith & City £3,097,616 -6.1%
Latimer Road Hammersmith & City £4,064,241 1.4%
Ladbroke Grove Hammersmith & City £4,572,630 -2.8%

Zone 3
Annual travel card: £1,548

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change
Neasden Jubilee £599,149 3.8%
Walthamstow Central Victoria £610,138 13%
South Wimbledon Northern £876,949 14.4%

 

