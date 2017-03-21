Zone 2 has only eight Underground stations with seats available during the morning rush hour, according to Hamptons International which analysed TfL data on your chances of getting a seat in the morning.

The vast majority are on the Hammersmith & City Line in west London but houses within 10 minutes’ walk of Ladbroke Grove,

Latimer Road or Royal Oak stations don’t come cheap. In Ladbroke Grove, for example, the average price of a house is just over £4.5 million.

The most economical location is Queen’s Park, on the Bakerloo Line, where houses cost just over £1.2 million. Queen’s Park has also seen the strongest annual price increase, of a just above inflation 3.9 per cent, reflecting the slowdown in price growth in central London in the last two years.

Quiet stations are even more of a rarity in Zone 3, where just three locations have been identified as having excess capacity in the morning – Neasden, Walthamstow Central, and South Wimbledon.

The average price of a house in Neasden is the lowest of the three – just under £600,000 – but it is South Wimbledon which has seen the most impressive price growth. The average price of a house is just under £877,000 – up 14.4 per cent in the last year.

THE TUBE STATIONS WHERE SEATS ARE AVAILABLE AT 8AM

Source: TFL & Hamptons International

Zone 2

Annual travel card: £1,320

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change Queen's Park Bakerloo £1,236,392 3.9% Shepherd's Bush Market Hammersmith & City £1,383,671 -0.2% Hammersmith Piccadilly £1,477,367 2.2% Goldhawk Road Hammersmith & City £1,516,790 3.4% Wood Lane Hammersmith & City £1,592,220 2.7% Royal Oak Hammersmith & City £3,097,616 -6.1% Latimer Road Hammersmith & City £4,064,241 1.4% Ladbroke Grove Hammersmith & City £4,572,630 -2.8%

Zone 3

Annual travel card: £1,548

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change Neasden Jubilee £599,149 3.8% Walthamstow Central Victoria £610,138 13% South Wimbledon Northern £876,949 14.4%

