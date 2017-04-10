A man who decided to raffle off his £845,000 home after it failed to sell it has sold 313,000 tickets at £2 each - and there's still over three months to go before the big draw.

Dunstan Low says that he has sold £100,000 of tickets in just one day and rakes in up to £300 a minute as buyers rush to get their hands on his six-bedroom Georgian manor house in Lancashire for 5p more than the price of three first-class stamps.

Low, 37, a father of two, says his scheme has proved so popular that he has added a section to his website inviting other homeowners to sell their properties by raffle with him.

“I’ve had people trying to sell private islands in Australia, large properties in Scotland, France, the US, Mexico and luxury apartments in London," he says. "I’m trying to work out how to get a bank account and how to get past the legal hurdles, but I think, as a business, it would be a way of enabling people to sell their property and achieve their asking price."





A DREAM HOME TURNED NIGHTMARE

Low bought the former hotel in the east wing of Georgian Melling Manor for £435,000 in 2011 as a family home for him, his wife Natasha and their two sons, Dylan, 16 and Ozzy, five. After spending £150,000 on renovations the family ran into financial difficulties.

Dunstan Low (right) and his wife, Natasha

Three years later, the couple put the house on the market for £800,000, but didn’t attract a single offer in six months and rented out the property.

In December 2016, Low tried to sell the house again, this time for £845,000, but again there was little interest from buyers, even when he dropped the asking price to £500,000.

Are property raffles legal? If not run correctly, property raffles can land sellers in trouble with the law

The Gambling Commission oversees competitions that could be classed as property raffles

It is legal to run a competition for profit so long as there is an element of skill for participants

This is why property raffles often require entrants to answer a question

Many rafflers have run into difficulties with the Commission if the entry question is deemed too easy to answer

Raffle entrants should also be wary of scams

Most schemes state that if not all tickets are sold, the winner will receive the cash raised from sold tickets minus ‘expenses’ (which can be a significant percentage of the profit)

The family faced the house being repossessed and Low says: “My wife wanted to give the house back to the bank, she’d had enough, but I refused to give up. So many people would love to live here. I researched the idea of a raffle, looked into the laws and verified that it was possible and thought, ‘I’ve got nothing to lose.’”

A COUNTRY MANOR FOR £2

Low is offering not only the house as the prize, but he will also pay all stamp duty and conveyancing fees with the closing date for entries August 1.

Low initially kept the house on the market alongside the raffle but took it down in mid-February following a surge in raffle ticket sales. "Selling by traditional means would have felt like a disservice to our entrants at that point and certainly not the best outcome," he says.

The house's living room

PEER PRESSURE

Low says: “There’s a lot of peer pressure when your friends buy homes and then you’ve got all those TV programmes telling you to get on the market and to put as much money as you can into your property because you won’t lose money, but I think there’s actually quite a lot of people in negative equity who this type of scheme could really help.”

Low is not the first person to try to shift a hard to sell property via a competition in an uncertain market. After the 2008 property crash there was a spate of property raffles.

One of the feature fireplaces in the Georgian house

In one of the most famous post-credit crunch examples, a Devon couple struggling to sell their £1 million, five-bedroom house, which came with a fishing lake and four holiday lodges, sold £25 raffle tickets for a chance to win the property. A 36-year-old German man who bought one single ticket was named the winner in 2009.

Another couple in the Wirral attempted to raffle off their £725,000, six-bedroom house in West Kirby. After an investigation by the Gambling Commission they managed to sell only 400 tickets, barely covering their costs, and struggled to reimburse angry ticket holders.

To find out more visit winacountryhouse.com