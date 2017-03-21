A new zone-by-zone guide reveals where to buy a property if you want strong profit growth potential - and to bag an empty space on the Tube.

Zone 5’s quiet stations include Hatton Cross, near Heathrow, where a house typically costs just over £436,000, and prices have grown 6.9 per cent in the last year.

The most expensive option is Cockfosters, in north London, where an average house costs just over £793,000. But the area which has seen the strongest price growth is Canons Park, also in north London, where prices have shot up 15 per cent to an average of just over £617,000.

Travelling out to Zone 6, it's little surprise that several stations at, or close to the end of lines in east London have plenty of seats available first thing. Debden is the star of the Central line with an average house price of £385,000, an 11.5 per cent rise compared to last year.

Hornchurch and Upmister Bridge on the District line have also seen double digit price increases of 13.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively.

The Metropolitan line faces no competition in Zones 7 to 9, where the commuter town of Watford has seen prices rise 10.6 per cent to £540,000.

Source: TFL & Hamptons International

Zone 5

Annual travel card: £2,248

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change Hatton Cross Piccadilly £436,375 6.9% Harrow and Wealdstone Bakerloo £473,484 12.5% Ruislip Grardens Central £478, 176 10.6% South Ruislip Central £492,143 13.8% Rayners Lane Piccadilly £566, 438 10.3% Canons Park Jubilee £617, 205 15.0% Eastcote Piccadilly £618, 495 13.8% Edgware Northern £649.974 4.2% High Barnet Northern £688,491 13.5% Oakwood Piccadilly £671,351 9.9% Stanmore Jubliee £776,182 -5.7% Cockfosters Piccadilly £793,318 7.3%

Zone 6

Annual travel card: £2.408

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change Debden Central £384,909 11.5% Hornchurch District £407,589 13.2% Upminster Bridge District £457,919 14.6% Uxbridge Piccadilly £476,566 14.0% Ruislip Manor Piccadilly £574,646 6.3% Upminster District £611,111 8.9% Hillingdon Piccadilly £613,926 10.2% Ickenham Piccadilly £619,173 11.5% Ruislip Piccadilly £624,864 7.7% Epping Central £632,864 5.7% West Ruislip Central £642,505 10.3% Theydon Bois Central £747,667 13.6%

Zone 7

Annual travel card: £2,616

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change Watford Metropolitan £539,759 10.6% Croxley Metropolitan £544,747 10.0%

Zone 9

Annual travel card: £3,428

Station Line Av. house price 12 month price change Chesham Metropolitan £388,959 6.3% Amersham Metropolitan £781,718 13.9%

Five cheapest Tube stations where you can get a seat at 8am