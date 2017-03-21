A new zone-by-zone guide reveals where to buy a property if you want strong profit growth potential - and to bag an empty space on the Tube.
Zone 5’s quiet stations include Hatton Cross, near Heathrow, where a house typically costs just over £436,000, and prices have grown 6.9 per cent in the last year.
The most expensive option is Cockfosters, in north London, where an average house costs just over £793,000. But the area which has seen the strongest price growth is Canons Park, also in north London, where prices have shot up 15 per cent to an average of just over £617,000.
Travelling out to Zone 6, it's little surprise that several stations at, or close to the end of lines in east London have plenty of seats available first thing. Debden is the star of the Central line with an average house price of £385,000, an 11.5 per cent rise compared to last year.
Hornchurch and Upmister Bridge on the District line have also seen double digit price increases of 13.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively.
The Metropolitan line faces no competition in Zones 7 to 9, where the commuter town of Watford has seen prices rise 10.6 per cent to £540,000.
THE TUBE STATIONS WHERE SEATS ARE AVAILABLE AT 8AM
Zone 5
Annual travel card: £2,248
|Station
|Line
|Av. house price
|12 month price change
|Hatton Cross
|Piccadilly
|£436,375
|6.9%
|Harrow and Wealdstone
|Bakerloo
|£473,484
|12.5%
|Ruislip Grardens
|Central
|£478, 176
|10.6%
|South Ruislip
|Central
|£492,143
|13.8%
|Rayners Lane
|Piccadilly
|£566, 438
|10.3%
|Canons Park
|Jubilee
|£617, 205
|15.0%
|Eastcote
|Piccadilly
|£618, 495
|13.8%
|Edgware
|Northern
|£649.974
|4.2%
|High Barnet
|Northern
|£688,491
|13.5%
|Oakwood
|Piccadilly
|£671,351
|9.9%
|Stanmore
|Jubliee
|£776,182
|-5.7%
|Cockfosters
|Piccadilly
|£793,318
|7.3%
Zone 6
Annual travel card: £2.408
|Station
|Line
|Av. house price
|12 month price change
|Debden
|Central
|£384,909
|11.5%
|Hornchurch
|District
|£407,589
|13.2%
|Upminster Bridge
|District
|£457,919
|14.6%
|Uxbridge
|Piccadilly
|£476,566
|14.0%
|Ruislip Manor
|Piccadilly
|£574,646
|6.3%
|Upminster
|District
|£611,111
|8.9%
|Hillingdon
|Piccadilly
|£613,926
|10.2%
|Ickenham
|Piccadilly
|£619,173
|11.5%
|Ruislip
|Piccadilly
|£624,864
|7.7%
|Epping
|Central
|£632,864
|5.7%
|West Ruislip
|Central
|£642,505
|10.3%
|Theydon Bois
|Central
|£747,667
|13.6%
Zone 7
Annual travel card: £2,616
|Station
|Line
|Av. house price
|12 month price change
|Watford
|Metropolitan
|£539,759
|10.6%
|Croxley
|Metropolitan
|£544,747
|10.0%
Zone 9
Annual travel card: £3,428
|Station
|Line
|Av. house price
|12 month price change
|Chesham
|Metropolitan
|£388,959
|6.3%
|Amersham
|Metropolitan
|£781,718
|13.9%
Five cheapest Tube stations where you can get a seat at 8am
