A 10-bedroom 'Enid Blyton-style' island fort, five luxury mega mansions and the 'perfectly ordinary' three-bedroom home featured in one of the Harry Potter films are among the 10 most viewed properties on Rightmove this year.

More than a 1.5 billion property pages are viewed on the home search site every month, with millions of property-obsessed Brits searching for the pefect new home or 'fixer-upper', while also being unable to resist the opportunity to peek inside the capital's most spectacular mega-mansions listed for sale.

In fact, according to Rightmove's latest report, a £55 million Belgravia mega-mansion has clocked up more than 400,000 views this year, making it the most popular property listed for sale on the site during 2016.

At 10,516sq ft, it's over 10-times the size of an average UK house, and 183 times more expensive.

The seven-bedroom terrace house is set in a prime position just behind Buckingham Palace Gardens, and comes with a swimming pool and a winter garden with a retractable glass ceiling.

The second most-viewed property this year is also was one of the most prestigious houses in Cheshire. The sprawling 11-bedroom home is listed for sale for an undisclosed price, and comes with a private cinema room and games room, as well as pool and Jacuzzi.

Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast on Thorne Island, a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed 10-bedroom home is one of the most viewed properties for sale this year

Pembrokeshire's Thorne Island, which comes with a fortress, also made the top 10 list. Formerly a hotel, the Grade II-listed period property has not been lived in for more than a decade and some interiors are in dire need of repair.

“Some of the most viewed properties are the amazing mansions that we see thousands of people looking at on Rightmove either for interiors inspiration or just to dream about the kind of property they want, along with some of the quirky homes that people love to have a nosy inside," says Miles Shipside, Rightmove director and housing market analyst.

"Any that have a celebrity or historical connection also do well, and in some cases can be used by agents as a selling point.”