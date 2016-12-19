  1. Property news
The 10 most viewed properties in 2016:five mega mansions, an island fortress in Wales and 'Harry Potter house' are among the most viewed homes of the year

A new report from Rightmove reveals the most viewed homes of the year, from a £55-million terrace house in Belgravia to a fortress home on a private island in Wales...

  • 1/18 1. Belgravia, SW1W

    £55 million

    This seven-bedroom town house offers enviable views over Eaton Square, a passenger lift, double garage and swimming pool. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/18 1. Belgravia, SW1W

    £55 million

    An impressive first-floor drawing room leads to a large winter garden with retractable glass ceiling.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/18 2. Alderley Edge, Cheshire

    £POA

    A grand six-bedroom home, with separate three- and two- bedroom apartments, sits in over 12 acres in Cheshire. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/18 2. Alderley Edge, Cheshire

    £POA

    A leisure suite, with pool, sauna, and gym, plus a glam games and bar room, come as part of the package.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/18 3. Thorne Island, Pembrokeshire

    £550,000

    Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed ten-bedroom home is surrounded by the two and a half acres of Thorne Island. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 6/18 3. Thorne Island, Pembrokeshire

    £550,000

    In need of some refurbishment, the Grade II-listed fort has previously consisted of two bars, a courtyard, games room and two self-catering kitchens.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/18 4. Martins Heron, Berkshire

    £450,000

    Harry Potter fans will recognise Martins Heron in Berkshire as the location of the Boy Who Lived's cupboard-under-the-stairs. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 8/18 4. Martins Heron, Berkshire

    £450,000

    The three-bedroom Bracknell house was scouted by filmmakers for being "a perfectly ordinary house, on a perfectly ordinary street". It featured in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone but no subsequent films.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/18 5. Windlesham, Surrey

    £17.95 million

    In four acres of landscaped and wooded grounds, this eight-bedroom home is arranged over four floors, with lift access to three. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 10/18 5. Windlesham, Surrey

    £17.95 million

    There's a wine cellar, commercial kitchen, spa - including sauna, gym and pool - plus a 14-seat cinema and games room.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 11/18 6. Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    A spectacular cave forms the lounge/living space of this historic two-bedroom home, complete with ornate vaulted pillars and exposed brickwork. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 12/18 6. Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    Near the historic town of Bridgnorth, the 'cave home' offers spectacular views across Oldbury Wells from its roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 13/18 7. Ampthill, Bedfordshire

    £275,000

    This three-storey, three-bedroom cottage has character features, including a wood-burner, original beams and exposed brickwork.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 14/18 8. Notting Hill, W2

    £POA

    A Grade II-listed eight-bedroom home in a highly sought-after position overlooking a garden square, with nine bathrooms, a balcony and lavish spa.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 15/18 9. Bungay, Suffolk

    £295,000

    Arranged over three floors, this Grade II-listed family home is in need of complete renovation. The main building sits in 1.7 acres of gardens and grounds, including an orchard, on the edge of the Broads National Park. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 16/18 9. Bungay, Suffolk

    £295,000

    Original features contained within the six-bedroom home include large fireplaces in several rooms, antique wooden floors and ironwork.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 17/18 10. Holland Park, W8

    £24 million

    This seven-bedroom home in a prime London area has been refurbished to the highest standards by award-winning architects and has gardens designed by a RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medalist. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 18/18 10. Holland Park, W8

    £24 million

    There's plenty of parking for three cars, extensive entertainment facilities, a passenger lift to all floors plus an indoor swimming pool.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

A 10-bedroom 'Enid Blyton-style' island fort, five luxury mega mansions and the 'perfectly ordinary' three-bedroom home featured in one of the Harry Potter films are among the 10 most viewed properties on Rightmove this year.

More than a 1.5 billion property pages are viewed on the home search site every month, with millions of property-obsessed Brits searching for the pefect new home or 'fixer-upper', while also being unable to resist the opportunity to peek inside the capital's most spectacular mega-mansions listed for sale.

In fact, according to Rightmove's latest report, a £55 million Belgravia mega-mansion has clocked up more than 400,000 views this year, making it the most popular property listed for sale on the site during 2016.

At 10,516sq ft, it's over 10-times the size of an average UK house, and 183 times more expensive.

The seven-bedroom terrace house is set in a prime position just behind Buckingham Palace Gardens, and comes with a swimming pool and a winter garden with a retractable glass ceiling.

The second most-viewed property this year is also was one of the most prestigious houses in Cheshire. The sprawling 11-bedroom home is listed for sale for an undisclosed price, and comes with a private cinema room and games room, as well as pool and Jacuzzi.

thorneisland2hp-0.jpg
Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast on Thorne Island, a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed 10-bedroom home is one of the most viewed properties for sale this year

Pembrokeshire's Thorne Island, which comes with a fortress, also made the top 10 list. Formerly a hotel, the Grade II-listed period property has not been lived in for more than a decade and some interiors are in dire need of repair. 

Read more

“Some of the most viewed properties are the amazing mansions that we see thousands of people looking at on Rightmove either for interiors inspiration or just to dream about the kind of property they want, along with some of the quirky homes that people love to have a nosy inside," says Miles Shipside, Rightmove director and housing market analyst.

"Any that have a celebrity or historical connection also do well, and in some cases can be used by agents as a selling point.” 


