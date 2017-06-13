Shipshape and definitely in fashion is Anna-Cornelia, a desirable Dutch barge moored in east London’s glitzy Limehouse Basin, a peaceful setting, while still being close to Canary Wharf.

Loving restoration of the floating home has resulted in a bespoke 625sq ft living space. There’s a large top-deck lounge with retractable roof and double doors into an open-plan living/dining and kitchen/breakfast space, all lit by large windows and a sunroof.

Portholes and ample storage feature in the master bedroom, while the sleek bathroom also serves the second bedroom.

On the market for £299,999, with a full maintenance package included for 12 months.

Contact Fine & Country on 020 7987 8777 for more details.