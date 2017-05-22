Like the LPs that used to be made there, The Old Vinyl Factory in Hayes, west London, has made a comeback.

The 18-acre site was once the headquarters of EMI and many of the record label’s classic albums were produced there.

The £250 million redevelopment of the complex is creating a new “quarter”, with 630 homes alongside restored Art Deco buildings that will become boutiques, work studios, bars and cafés, a cinema and a museum.

The Boiler House is the latest unveiling, with one- and two-bedroom apartments.

This architectural head-turner has a highly sustainable cross-laminated timber structure with a striking steel shingle exterior and a communal roof garden that provides allotments for residents.

It gets its name from the steam and heating plant that once serviced the entire site. The wider factory project has been commended as “a fine example of heritage-led design”.

From £300,000: flats in The Old Vinyl Factory in Hayes

Being part of the Heathrow commercial zone, Hayes traditionally has been a place to work or set up business rather than a desirable residential address, but Crossrail, opening next year, is changing all that.

The Old Vinyl Factory is a two-minute walk from the new Hayes & Harlington Crossrail station, with direct fast trains to the West End, City and Canary Wharf.

Prices from £300,000. Call JLL on 020 3553 6811