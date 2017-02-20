  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Super-skinny house for sale in Ealing for £595k:historic 8ft-wide home is squeezed in between two buildings in west London

Every square foot of space in this ultra-slim home in Ealing has been cleverly maximised...

H&P

Inside Noel Lodge: Ealing's 8ft-wide skinny house

  • 1/21 House in Ealing just 8ft wide is for sale

    An 8ft-wide house wedged in between the gap of two more traditional houses is for sale in Ealing for £595,000.

  • 2/21 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    The 560sq home is set across three floors and could be used as a two-bedroom home, or a one-bedroom house with a separate living room.

  • 3/21 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    On the ground floor, the main entrance leads through the dining area to the kitchen.

  • 4/21 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    A long and narrow kitchen opens to the gardens.

  • 5/21 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    A decked outside area leads to communal gardens at the rear.

  • 6/21 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    The 560sq ft home has two equal sized rooms on the first and second floors. The living room is currently on the first floor.

  • 7/21 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    The bedroom is on the top floor, with a shower room.

  • 8/21 Noel Lodge, Ealing

    The ground floor of Noel Lodge is believed to be the former horse and cart entrance and stabling for the buildings in their early years.

  • 9/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    £855,000: this super-skinny house in Hammersmith is only seven feet across at its widest point.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 10/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Remarkably, it was originally detached but now forms part of a terrace that was built slightly later.

  • 11/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The house has undergone extensive refurbishment, including removing some of the walls and doors to open out the space.

  • 12/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Despite the unusual dimensions of the house, it is almost as big as an average family home in London and has eight separate rooms.

  • 13/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Spread over four floors, the ground floor is now home to a kitchen and reception room.

  • 14/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The private garden is one of three outdoor spaces on offer with the property.

  • 15/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The master bedroom is on the first floor, along with a separate toilet and bathroom.

  • 16/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Access to the first-floor terrace is via the bathroom.

  • 17/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The terrace overlooks the garden.

  • 18/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    There are two further bedrooms on the second floor.

  • 19/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    A minimalist interior in the third bedroom, and throughout the house, enhances the sense of space.

  • 20/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    The top floor is currently used for two separate studies and a roof terrace.

  • 21/21 Kilmarsh Road, W6

    Floorplan.


Two homes less than eight-foot wide have been listed for sale in west London, but for very different prices.

A tiny but beautifully renovated house that measures just eight-foot wide in Ealing is on the market for £595,000.

Squeezed in between two buildings, Noel Lodge is believed to have been constructed over the former horse and cart entrance of a school that dates back to 1834.

The home's exterior is equivalent in width to a shipping container. Spread over three floors, the slim-line property offers 560 sq ft of living space, which about the same size as a Metropolitan line Tube carriage. 

An open-plan kitchen and dining room takes up the entire ground floor, and leads to a communal garden.

The first and second floors have equal sized rooms that can be used as a bedrooms or living space. Both floors have shower rooms.

“This completely unique and charming property is perfectly formed, with every square foot of space cleverly maximised," says head of Savills Ealing, Matthew Gilbert.

"Typically at this price point buyers in Ealing are limited to flats, so to find a period two-bedroom house for under £600,000 is enticing."

  • Read more

Skinny 7ft-wide London home slimmer than a Tube carriage for sale

Meanwhile, a Hammersmith home measuring just seven feet across at its widest point - only slightly wider than a London black cab - is for sale for £855,000.

Almost 1,000sq ft of living space has been created over four-storeys of the ultra-slim house, making it almost en par with an average-sized family home.

The property dates back to the 1850s and is believed to have once been used as a Victorian laundry house.


