

Two homes less than eight-foot wide have been listed for sale in west London, but for very different prices.

A tiny but beautifully renovated house that measures just eight-foot wide in Ealing is on the market for £595,000.

Squeezed in between two buildings, Noel Lodge is believed to have been constructed over the former horse and cart entrance of a school that dates back to 1834.

The home's exterior is equivalent in width to a shipping container. Spread over three floors, the slim-line property offers 560 sq ft of living space, which about the same size as a Metropolitan line Tube carriage.

An open-plan kitchen and dining room takes up the entire ground floor, and leads to a communal garden.

The first and second floors have equal sized rooms that can be used as a bedrooms or living space. Both floors have shower rooms.

“This completely unique and charming property is perfectly formed, with every square foot of space cleverly maximised," says head of Savills Ealing, Matthew Gilbert.

"Typically at this price point buyers in Ealing are limited to flats, so to find a period two-bedroom house for under £600,000 is enticing."

Meanwhile, a Hammersmith home measuring just seven feet across at its widest point - only slightly wider than a London black cab - is for sale for £855,000.

Almost 1,000sq ft of living space has been created over four-storeys of the ultra-slim house, making it almost en par with an average-sized family home.

The property dates back to the 1850s and is believed to have once been used as a Victorian laundry house.